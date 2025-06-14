New study reveals disturbing effects of wildfire smoke on humans: 'Drives home how far-reaching the impacts are'

A new study detailed by The Associated Press revealed that wildfire smoke caused about 15,000 premature deaths in the U.S. over 15 years, with the greatest impact on communities already facing systemic disadvantages.

What's happening?

Researchers found that short-term exposure to fine particulate matter from wildfire smoke — the same type that tinted skies orange in major U.S. cities last year — contributed to roughly 15,000 excess deaths from 2006 to 2020.

The study, published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, emphasized that these totals may be underestimated, as wildfires are growing more frequent and intense due to rising global temperatures.

"These numbers are really significant," professor Jacob Bendix of Syracuse University said, per The Guardian. "This study drives home how far-reaching the impacts are."

While various states experienced these health burdens, the worst outcomes occurred in wildfire-prone areas with lower-income communities that have limited access to clean indoor air, health care, or evacuation resources.

Why is this concerning?

Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health found that chronic smoke exposure was linked to long-term health declines and rising mortality rates. The fine particles from wildfires can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, with effects that last long after fires are extinguished.

These issues point to a bigger crisis in the management of air quality. More forests are drying out each year, and fire seasons are stretching longer, meaning more people are exposed to hazardous air for longer periods. This also applies to areas not typically affected by wildfires.

What's being done about it?

Efforts to reduce the risks of wildfire smoke include forest management legislation, investment in early fire detection, funding for clean air shelters, and other steps to reduce greenhouse gases.

On a personal level, individuals can install air purifiers, apply seals to windows, and advocate for better emergency planning in their area. Raising awareness about the impact of wildfire smoke and other critical issues is also key to mitigating future problems.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.