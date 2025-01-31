Scientists issue dire warning after analyzing data from 2024: '[It] will … become more frequent, intense, and deadly'

If we cross that threshold, the impacts will only worsen.

Last year brought serious heat to regions around the world — and not just in the summer months.

A recent study from World Weather Attribution and Climate Central found that millions of people faced an average of 41 extra days of dangerously hot weather. What caused such an increase?

According to the study's findings, human-caused climate change pushed temperatures to new extremes, with 2024 likely being the hottest year on record.

What's happening?

In 2024, extreme heat was felt around the globe, with some areas experiencing over 150 days of dangerously high temperatures. Places including Northern California, Southeast Asia, and West Africa had scorching temperatures, leading to health issues, school closures, and disruptions to daily life.

The El Niño weather pattern, which naturally warms the Pacific Ocean and changes weather around the world, was a factor. However, the researchers concluded that the rising global temperature had the biggest impact on the severity of these events.

"We found that climate change made these events more likely and more intense," said Friederike Otto, a scientist involved in the study. Experts also pointed out that heat-related deaths are often underreported, and heat waves remain the deadliest extreme weather event linked to the changing climate.

Why is extreme heat important?

Last year's extreme weather led to more than 3,700 deaths and displaced millions of people. Scientists have warned that we're getting close to the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming limit set by the Paris Agreement; if we cross that threshold, the impacts will only worsen: more intense heat waves, stronger storms, and further rising sea levels. The regions hardest hit are often the poorest, where resources to adapt and recover are limited.

Jennifer Francis, a climate scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center, put it simply, saying, "Extreme weather will continue to become more frequent, intense, and deadly until we reduce heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere."

Otto said "people don't have to die in heat waves" but emphasized that "heat waves are by far the deadliest extreme event, and they are the extreme events where climate change is a real game changer."

What's being done about it?

Experts stressed that with the right measures, such as preparing for extreme weather and transitioning to renewable energy, we can reduce the damage caused by the changing climate. Julie Arrighi of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre suggested that nations can lessen the impacts by improving infrastructure and supporting vulnerable communities.

On a personal level, small steps — such as reducing energy consumption and supporting environmentally-friendly policies — can also help.

The longer we wait, the more severe the impacts will become. But with urgent and sustained action, we can reduce the risks and work toward a more resilient future.

