Homeowner faces backlash for shocking, destructive act while neighbor was out of town: 'This loss is irreversible'

A century-old magnolia tree in a Sydney suburb was cut down without approval, and the local community is calling for harsher penalties and better protection for urban greenery.

As The Sydney Morning Herald reported, the towering tree stood on the boundary between two high-end properties in Waverley, Australia. While the trunk split the property line, one neighbor, David Thompson, considered the magnolia a beloved part of the landscape that offered shade and privacy.

But while Thompson was away, his neighbor Marco Fanuli hired contractors to cut the tree down to a stump. Fanuli said the tree was a safety concern and argued that he submitted a permit application — but only one day before cutting it down, which was not enough time for approval. The incident has reignited public outcry over "tree vandalism," especially as Sydney faces the loss of urban greenery due to real estate development.

The tree removal also came after Fanuli received approval for development of a second level on the home — a big selling point when the home goes to auction later this month. However, the independent arborist report commissioned during that application found the tree was healthy and should be protected — a big reason why the application was approved in the first place.

Fanuli was fined $3,000, and the contractors were fined $6,000, which is the maximum punishable by law. But many feel the penalties are too lenient. Cutting down trees can threaten biodiversity, increase urban heat, and reduce resilience against extreme weather events like flooding, which are all worsening with rising global temperatures.

Local officials and environmental advocates are now demanding tougher penalties, including a proposed state policy that would double fines for illegal tree removal, especially for older, ecologically valuable trees.

Groups like TreePeople and American Forests are also helping cities worldwide protect urban trees and expand green infrastructure. Supporting these efforts and taking local action to preserve mature trees can help protect biodiversity, lower cooling costs for neighborhoods, and create healthier cities for all of us.

"We're devastated by the sort of brazen nature of the environmental vandalism that has taken place, we're horrified by it," Thompson said.

"It was a beautiful tree — home to many birds and wildlife, and vital to the local ecosystem," neighbor Maxwell Munro told the Herald. "Since its removal, we've noticed a decrease in birdlife ... This loss is irreversible."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.