  • Home Home

Homeowner devastated after discovering 100-year-old tree cut down without permission: 'That's extremely infuriating'

"No one consulted a professional arborist."

by Jennifer Kodros
"No one consulted a professional arborist."

Photo Credit: iStock

Trees are magnificent plants that improve air quality, conserve water, preserve soil, and provide habitats. They can also have sentimental value. 

Sadly, a post on r/mildlyinfuriating shows a 100-year-old tree's demise.

"No one consulted a professional arborist."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"No one consulted a professional arborist."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The post indicates that after a complaint, the highway department came in and put their family friend's tree out of its misery without permission. In a series of three photos, the roadside tree is reduced to timber.

There is dispute as to whether the tree was on private property. While it was never confirmed by the OP, it doesn't negate the fact that this was an unfortunate event.

Trees are huge forces in cooling the planet, removing pollution from the air, and reducing heat with their shade. According to the National Wildlife Federation, exposure to trees also improves our health by reducing stress.

Additionally, trees can increase property value, which is ironic since they seem to be the center of many quarrels among neighbors, landlords, and HOAs. Many climate-friendly, money-saving home solutions, like solar panels, can be controversial.

Watch now: Uber-wealthy couple makes unprecedented move with $300 million land

Residing alongside or under the jurisdiction of those who aren't as climate-minded can be frustrating, but the good news is that there are ways to work through resistance and find common ground through conversation, research, and documentation.

The chopped-down tree attracted quite a bit of traffic.

"That's extremely infuriating," one Redditor empathized.

Many people agreed that a hollow tree indicates that the tree was dying and was a safety hazard, while others argued that it was normal for an older tree and had nothing to do with its health.

"A tree can be safely maintained even with only 10% diameter ratio of live growth to hollow … No one consulted a professional arborist. Now the community had lost a great asset that was likely very low risk and could have been maintained past our lifetimes," commented a 20-year certified arborist and forester.

"Horrible to cut down that ancient spirit," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x