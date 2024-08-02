Homeowner devastated after discovering 100-year-old tree cut down without permission: 'That's extremely infuriating'

Trees are magnificent plants that improve air quality, conserve water, preserve soil, and provide habitats. They can also have sentimental value.

Sadly, a post on r/mildlyinfuriating shows a 100-year-old tree's demise.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post indicates that after a complaint, the highway department came in and put their family friend's tree out of its misery without permission. In a series of three photos, the roadside tree is reduced to timber.

There is dispute as to whether the tree was on private property. While it was never confirmed by the OP, it doesn't negate the fact that this was an unfortunate event.

Trees are huge forces in cooling the planet, removing pollution from the air, and reducing heat with their shade. According to the National Wildlife Federation, exposure to trees also improves our health by reducing stress.

Additionally, trees can increase property value, which is ironic since they seem to be the center of many quarrels among neighbors, landlords, and HOAs. Many climate-friendly, money-saving home solutions, like solar panels, can be controversial.

Residing alongside or under the jurisdiction of those who aren't as climate-minded can be frustrating, but the good news is that there are ways to work through resistance and find common ground through conversation, research, and documentation.

The chopped-down tree attracted quite a bit of traffic.

"That's extremely infuriating," one Redditor empathized.

Many people agreed that a hollow tree indicates that the tree was dying and was a safety hazard, while others argued that it was normal for an older tree and had nothing to do with its health.

"A tree can be safely maintained even with only 10% diameter ratio of live growth to hollow … No one consulted a professional arborist. Now the community had lost a great asset that was likely very low risk and could have been maintained past our lifetimes," commented a 20-year certified arborist and forester.

"Horrible to cut down that ancient spirit," wrote another.

