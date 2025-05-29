Officials issue warning as dangerous plant spreads through US waterways: 'You can help protect our waters'

New York officials are urging residents to keep an eye out for an invasive aquatic plant that was recently spotted in the state.

What's happening?

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation warns that water soldier, an invasive species that can harm native plants and wildlife, has been found for the first time within state borders.

WRRV reported that the plant was first spotted in the state in late 2024. Another sighting occurred this May, when DEC officials pulled some water soldier from a lake in southeastern New York.

The plant, which looks somewhat similar to aloe, is native to Europe and Asia but was spotted last summer in parts of Ontario, Canada.

Water soldier spreads quickly on water and forms dense mats that can not only block sunlight from reaching other plants but can also crowd plants out of their native areas altogether. It can also change the chemical makeup of waterways where it resides, which endangers organisms and wildlife that rely upon that water.

"Although water soldier may look striking, planting it intentionally can harm New York's water bodies," the DEC wrote on Facebook. "If you have an aquatic garden, you can help protect our waters by choosing to plant native species!"

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

What are invasive plants?

Invasive plants, such as water soldier, are any plants that are not native to their ecosystem and, when introduced to an area, can harm the local environment or population.

Oftentimes, these plants produce large amounts of seed that spread quickly and easily, allowing them to take over their new homes. They can force other plants out of their native habitat while also depriving them of the sunlight and oxygen they need to survive.

Such infestations require quick action to stop spreading before they become catastrophic.

One Connecticut town recently received a grant to fight invasive pondweed and fanwort in the Great Hill Pond, in hopes of bringing swimmers and boaters back to the lake. Milwaukee needed a controlled burn to rid itself of more than 100 invasive plants at a waterfront park. And homeowners are always on the lookout for invasive plants that threaten to overtake their lawns and gardens.

What can I do about invasive plants?

Just like with all climate issues, educating yourself is the first step. By knowing what species are native to your area and being aware of invasive species, you can help prevent the problem.

If you live in New York and spot water soldier or other invasive species, state officials urge you to report your findings on their online database. Every other state also has plant authorities to whom residents can report findings of any invasive plant or species.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.