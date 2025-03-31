Experts warn of significant irregularities following winter season: 'Only 38% of what's typical'

  • Outdoors Outdoors

by Robert Crow
Washington is far from the only state dealing with a drier-than-normal climate.

Think of Washington State, and a few things may come to mind. But it won't take long before you imagine rain and wet weather.

This past winter, however, continued a trend that goes against that conventional thinking — and has some experts worried.

What's happening?

Washington just experienced its fifth-driest January in recorded history, as The News Tribune reported.

The state's "water year," which began last October, has seen 20% less precipitation than in standard years, with snow levels 13% below normal. 

This is an extension of the dry conditions that have plagued the state in recent years. The state's Department of Ecology declared a drought across virtually the entire state in 2023, and it continued in 2024. This year's dry start will only make those matters worse, and experts don't expect a quick turnaround.

"We really need more snow," the department said in a February release, "and we're probably not going to get it."

The department followed that up in March with a concerning update about the Yakima Basin's water supply, saying, "We're likely facing a third consecutive year of drought" and that "the five basin reservoirs had only 38% of what's typical at this time of year … the third lowest since 1971." The area did get some rain later in the month of March, but not enough to pull the region out of the drought concerns.

Why are droughts concerning?

When droughts get mentioned in the news, it's often from an agricultural standpoint. And although droughts undoubtedly make farming more difficult — which results in reduced or damage crop yields, higher prices at the grocery store, and higher death rates for livestock — the impacts go far beyond.

They can force school closures, cause the death of plants and wildlife, and have major ramifications on industries such as transportation and shipping.

Washington is far from the only state dealing with a drier-than-normal climate. Drought conditions are occurring all over the United States, with reduced snowfall causing concerns in North Dakota and wildfire conditions worsening in New Mexico.

What's being done about droughts?

The more severe changes in climate become, and the more our planet warms, droughts will become more common and more dangerous. Some experts are even concerned that multiyear "megadroughts" will happen frequently in the U.S.

Because of that, it's important to educate yourself on climate issues and take actions that reduce your environmental footprint. To help with droughts in particular, you can conserve water by collecting rainwater to use in your garden, swapping out your showerhead for a more efficient model, and using a dishwasher instead of hand-washing your dirty dishes.

x