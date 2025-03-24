Officials issue warning after observing unusual snow pattern across the region: 'We're continuing that drought'

"We went into this winter in a drought and didn't have much to freeze into the ground."

A well-known city in the Upper Midwest is short on snow, and it's a common theme around the globe.

What's happening?

Fargo, North Dakota, had received just 19.8 inches of snow this winter as of March 6, InForum reported. That's about half of what it usually has at that time of year. Over winter, the state's biggest city typically gets about 50 inches.

Last year, Fargo and the Red River Valley experienced a record winter. It was one of the warmest and least snowy in 100 years.

"We went into this winter in a drought and didn't have much to freeze into the ground, so with nothing on top of it to melt out, we're continuing that drought going into the spring plant and even into the summer months, if we're not going to see that wetter spring," Tyler Thomas, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, told the outlet.

Why is this important?

While the drier conditions were not yet concerning, a continued lack of snowfall and other precipitation could limit crop yields. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Integrated Drought Information System shows most of the area is in a moderate or severe drought.

An increase in the frequency and severity of droughts is one of the consequences of rising global temperatures. Last year was the hottest on record, continuing a trend in which all of the 10 hottest years have occurred in the past decade.

These conditions are melting sea ice, warming oceans, and giving rise to extreme wildfires and floods. This is concerning for human health, as our bodies cannot handle some of the high temperatures and humidity we've experienced. Wildlife and the environment also suffer, with a vicious cycle of positive feedback loops driving the runaway train that is the changing climate.

What's being done about lack of snowfall and droughts?

While weather is out of our control, we can take steps to increase the likelihood of safer conditions. This means cutting out the burning of dirty fuels, which releases heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere.

Instead of driving a car, consider walking or biking. Using public transit is also important, and it even offers benefits you may not have considered. All these actions reduce environmental harm, and they'll improve your health while saving you money.

You can also support brands that work to eliminate their impacts on the planet.

