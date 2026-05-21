Michigan campers warned to leave untreated firewood at home as 140 invasive pests hitch a ride

The warning comes as the state pushes the message this summer with billboards and other educational outreach.

Michigan officials are urging campers and other outdoor enthusiasts to think twice before tossing extra logs into the trunk this summer.

What's happening?

Michigan's Departments of Agriculture & Rural Development is warning campers that more than 140 pests and plant diseases can hitch a ride in untreated firewood during camping season, ABC12 News reported.

According to a press release from the departments, those pests can travel hundreds of miles hidden inside logs before spreading into nearby woods. Some of the most damaging threats, such as hemlock woolly adelgid, Asian longhorned beetle, and oak wilt, may be hard to spot with the naked eye.

That makes moving firewood a much bigger problem than many campers may realize. Once established, these invasive species are often extremely difficult or impossible to eradicate.

The warning comes as the state pushes the message this summer with billboards and other educational outreach.

Why does it matter?

Invasive pests can wipe out native trees and plants, harm wildlife habitat, and warrant quarantines that affect communities and businesses.

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When forests are weakened, the consequences can stretch far beyond campgrounds.

For Michigan, the stakes are especially high. According to ABC12 News, state officials say invasive species threaten Michigan's nearly $126 billion food and agriculture sector as well as its $26 billion forest products sector.

What can I do?

Michigan officials recommend purchasing certified heat-treated firewood to ensure invasive pests are killed before they reach campsites.

Campers are also encouraged to collect or purchase firewood at their destination instead of transporting it from home. If wood has not been heat-treated, it should stay within 10 miles of where it was cut.

That small decision can help protect nearby forests and reduce the risk of spreading pests into new regions. It is a practical step individuals can take without giving up campfires altogether.

Officials are also reminding campers to follow basic fire safety measures: keep fires controlled, place them away from trees and low-hanging branches, never leave them unattended, and fully extinguish them with water, by stirring the ashes, and by dousing again.

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