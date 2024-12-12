Camper shares frustrating interaction after approaching tourists at local campsite: 'I was speechless'

"That's why we can't have anything nice."

Camping is supposed to elicit positive feelings of cozy campfires and comfort food. Nothing feels like that if you sense that nearby campers will start a forest fire. One Redditor posted about his recent camping trip in Oregon.

The poster shared a video of a gorgeous river-view campsite at Thielsen View Campground at Diamond Lake. However, the campers left the place in disarray. There was firewood still smoldering on the ground next to the fire pit. The poster mentioned how he approached the couple as they were leaving the campsite. They defended their mess by saying they dumped seven water bottles over it.

"I was speechless," the poster said.

Viewers of this must learn the dangers of impatience when cleaning camp and how to deal with neighbors who aren't following the rules. Otherwise, there might not be a national park where you can camp next season.

In July, there was a fire-burning ban because of around 125 wildfires raging through Oregon. Even though the poster mentioned there was some rain earlier in the week, it was not enough to eliminate wildfire concerns. He stated many campers ignored the ban.

Humans start 84% of fires in the U.S. annually. Ignorance of fire rules raises the risk of natural disasters and harms wildlife. When creatures see and feel a threat, they may run away to find safety.

Alternatively, they could harm the campers. Even though these animals are defending their homes, families, and food and water sources, animal control could unjustly punish them if they attack campers.

Climate awareness begins with empathy. Everyone must respect nature so people can enjoy it. The beauty of camping is connecting with the outside world. This quality time must inspire campers to protect it and educate those who attempt to destroy it, unintentionally or not.

Commenters shared their frustrations and gratitude.

"That's why we can't have anything nice," one stated.

Another mentioned, "That is some scary irresponsible business. And fire season not even close to being done. Thankful for you and folks like you that understand the danger and disaster fire poses to our lands: forest, recreation, working and living. Some people will never take any personal responsibility, clearly these two were an example."

"Drowned it, stir it and drowned it again. That's what Smoky bear says," another added.

