Health officials issue warning after finding mosquitoes carrying deadly disease: 'The key is prevention'

Mosquitoes in Albuquerque, New Mexico, tested positive for West Nile virus, prompting state health officials to issue an alert. The illness spreads through bites and tends to spike in the summer. As first reported by the Santa Fe New Mexican, the advisory urges people to wear long sleeves, use repellent, and clear out standing water.

What's happening?

City monitors recently detected mosquitoes carrying West Nile through routine trapping efforts. No one in New Mexico has tested positive this year, though past summers have seen case counts from single digits to several dozen. Most infected people never feel symptoms. In rare cases, it leads to swelling in the brain, seizures, or death.

Only a couple of mosquito species in New Mexico carry the virus, but it's enough to raise concern. Teams across the state check traps regularly, flagging species that are more likely to spread infection. That kind of targeted tracking has become key to staying ahead of bigger outbreaks.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes recently turned up in Oregon, and early tracking helped contain them before they spread. In Illinois and Wisconsin, West Nile deaths followed a slower response — showing how fast the virus can spread when mosquito control falls behind.

Why is this concerning?

Mosquitoes thrive in heat and moisture, both of which are increasing with global warming. These conditions create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Outbreaks in past years often followed the first storms. Extreme heat stretches the mosquito season longer.

Other places have faced larger surges. In Maine, officials considered a public health emergency after a rise in equine illness. Puerto Rico's dengue wave overwhelmed health resources beyond capacity. It's part of larger environmental issues that now show up on hospital charts.

What's being done about it?

State crews are reminding people to check their surroundings. Local actions like clearing pooled water and covering up make the biggest difference. When families and friends also talk about climate risks early, they can take small steps before problems grow.

"The key is prevention," said Dr. Erin Phipps of the New Mexico Department of Health, per the New Mexican. Without a treatment, precaution is the best defense.

