As summer approaches, Montana scientists are warning about a silent but growing health risk. A recent study reported by the Missoula Current reveals that a surprising number of Montana residents have been exposed to mosquito-borne viruses — and most people didn't even realize it.

What's happening?

Researchers from the National Institutes of Health and Rocky Mountain Laboratories tested over 900 blood samples from across the state and discovered that between 21% and 40% had antibodies to viruses such as Jamestown Canyon, La Crosse, and California encephalitis.

These illnesses are mostly spread by Aedes mosquitoes and sometimes small mammals like squirrels.

While many people don't feel sick at all, some cases can turn serious, leading to brain inflammation, seizures, and memory problems.

The concern began in 2009 after a misdiagnosed Montana patient was later found to have Jamestown Canyon virus, a case that sparked this broader investigation.

Why are mosquito-borne viruses concerning?

Montana hasn't typically been mosquito territory, but that's changing. Hotter, longer, and wetter seasons caused by planet-warming pollution are giving mosquitoes new places to thrive.

Similar trends have led to dengue outbreaks in Florida and tick-borne illnesses moving north. For rural areas with fewer health care resources, this poses a growing challenge.

At the same time, pollution-related stressors such as wildfire smoke, longer allergy seasons, and extreme heat can wear down our immune systems, making it easier for these viruses to take hold.

What's being done about mosquito-borne viruses?

Officials are urging residents to take basic steps: dump standing water, use insect repellent, and talk to doctors about any strange symptoms.

They're also calling for stronger medical training and public education to catch these cases early.

States like Hawaiʻi have had success tackling mosquito outbreaks with targeted spraying and outreach, a model other areas can follow.

At the same time, shrinking the pollution that drives longer summers can help stop the spread. From clean energy and community solar to using less plastic, there are plenty of ways to lower household pollution and save money. Even using Mosquito Dunks or burning coffee grounds can make your yard a safer, cooler place this summer.

By taking small steps now, communities can stay healthier and more prepared as seasons continue to shift.

