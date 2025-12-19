Residents stunned after camera captures footage of wild visitor on property: 'It had been sitting inside for some time'

Just hours later, the same creature was then spotted exiting a bathroom inside another house.

We've all had to deal with an unwanted pest in or around our home. Most of the time, these animals are either rodents, insects, or an occasional small reptile. But for one neighborhood in India, the collective pest problem involved a much larger, potentially deadly pest, Bhaskar English News reported.

What's happening?

A leopard was spotted roaming the streets of the upscale Bajaj Nagar neighborhood in Jaipur, Rajasthan, multiple times over a two-day period. While there were no reports that the large cat made contact with any of the residents in the area, the sightings have raised a number of concerns.

The leopard was captured by CCTV five times in various places throughout Bajaj Nagar. The first reported incident occurred when the animal was seen leaping over a wall located on a property in the neighborhood. Just hours later, the same leopard was then spotted exiting a bathroom inside another house.

"I opened the bathroom door and switched on the light, and the leopard ran out. It didn't attack me; it had been sitting inside for some time," said local security guard Battu Lal, per Bhaskar English News.

Why is this leopard sighting important?

In Asia, sightings of large cats are nothing out of the ordinary, especially in vast rural areas. However, species such as leopards have become increasingly common in urban areas, adapting to the spread of humanity.

Sparked by habitat loss and scarce food sources, the urbanization of leopards has pushed the large cats closer to human settlements. This has resulted in an uptick in sightings and an increase in human conflicts.

In a recent study published in the journal Frontiers in Conservation Science, a team of researchers examined the prevalence of leopards throughout India. As human populations expand and natural leopard habitats decrease, the potential for conflicts has only continued to rise.

"This increased potential for encounters with humans results in attacks, exemplified most by India where 50% of the states report human injuries and deaths due to leopards," the study read.

What's being done about the cluster of leopard sightings in India?

Following the multiple sightings of the leopard in the Bajaj Nagar neighborhood, officials with India's Forest Department launched an operation in an attempt to locate the animal. Despite finding traces of the leopard, officials have yet to successfully capture the cat.

For now, the Forest Department is advising residents in the neighborhood to remain vigilant and to alter their day-to-day behaviors. This includes not walking alone during the late night or early morning hours, keeping pets indoors whenever possible, and immediately reporting any sightings of leopards.

