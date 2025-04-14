Officials shocked to find predator hiding beneath couple's cot: 'The leopard could have jumped on anybody in panic'

In India, human interactions with wildlife are not uncommon, and unfortunately, in many cases, they can become fatal.

As children, many of us harbored that irrational fear of a monster hiding under the bed. For one couple in India, that fear just about became a shocking reality.

What's happening?

In the city of Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka state in India, a couple recently came face to face with a leopard when it strolled into their home. Containing the leopard there, the couple then contacted authorities.

As reported by the Times of India, forest officials and officers from the Leopard Task Force were then called in to capture the leopard. After a brief search of the home, they spotted the animal hiding beneath a cot. The officers were then tasked with attempting to sedate the big cat.

In describing the situation, assistant conservator of forests V Ganesh stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of the leopard as well as nearby residents. "Any wrong move could have hurt the cat, which was frightened and under stress," Ganesh told the Times. "We could not chase it out and rescue with nets as thousands of people had gathered outside, and the leopard could have jumped on anybody in panic."

Following the sedation and successful capture of the leopard, officers were able to determine that it was a six- or seven-year-old female. It was not revealed when or where the leopard would be released.

Why is this leopard sighting concerning?

In India, human interactions with wildlife are not uncommon, and unfortunately in many cases they can become fatal.

According to a report from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, there were nearly 14,000 confirmed leopards in India in 2022. Over 1,800 of those leopards resided in Karnataka. Meanwhile, conservationists in the region have been concerned about the growing problem of urban development encroaching upon leopard habitats and forcing the animal population into human settlements.

In an April report from the Deccan Herald, Basavaraja K N, deputy conservator of forests in Mysuru, suggested that leopards may be approaching dense human populations in search of food sources. "The pattern of the big cats' movement will surely make it clear that they are coming primarily in search of the dogs, which are easy prey," Basavaraja told the local paper. "Once they come for dogs, they start looking at other easy prey like livestock."

Yadvendradev Jhala, former dean of the Wildlife Institute of India, further explained to Frontline that "human-carnivore conflict … affects the poorest sections of the society due to their lifestyles involving poor housing and dependence on forest resources for livelihoods."

Human-wildlife conflict can also disproportionately impact women and girls, in part due to gendered labor — such as gathering firewood, collecting water, managing smaller livestock, and farming near forests and animal crossings — that can bring them into closer proximity with large animals.

What can be done about human-leopard interactions?

With towns and cities growing in India, leopards may feel the pressure of increased human activity. Leopards play a pivotal role in regional ecosystems by providing population control of various other animals. But as human behavior disrupts the balance of these ecosystems, leopards can continue to view local livestock as a food source.

Conservation initiatives that ensure animals have access to suitable habitats and appropriate food can help to prevent human-wildlife conflicts. The Snow Leopard Conservancy India Trust is an example of such an effort. The organization sees conflict mitigation as a part of supporting the snow leopard population.

Deputy conservator of forests N Ravindrakumar discussed the importance of conservation initiatives with the Deccan Herald. "Agricultural lands, hillocks and grazing areas had helped the big cats thrive," he said. "Urban development needs to take into account the ecology of the region for reducing negative interactions with wildlife."

With a few more such projects keeping conflict mitigation in mind, perhaps we'll see the flourishing coexistence of humans and wildlife — and fewer leopards hiding under beds.v

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.