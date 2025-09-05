Scary video shows leopard attacking 12-year-old boy during safari: 'Mesh isn't going to stop those claws'

Critics say more protective measures are needed.

A young visitor suffered severe injuries when a leopard launched itself through a window at an Indian wildlife park, People Magazine reported.

What happened?

The attack occurred at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bangalore after a leopard approached a safari vehicle carrying tourists.

Video showed the big cat positioning itself beside the Jeep, then chasing the moving vehicle before leaping toward an open window where a 12-year-old visitor was seated.

The animal wounded the boy's hand with its claws.

Park staff provided medical care before rushing him to a hospital for treatment. The child has since been discharged.

In October, a similar incident occurred at the same park, according to the Hindustan Times.

A leopard jumped onto a safari bus and attempted to push its head through a window.

Why are leopard attacks troubling?

Wildlife experts have warned that the disappearance of natural habitats is driving big cats, such as leopards, closer to areas inhabited by humans.

As cities sprawl and humans wipe out forests, leopards lose their hunting grounds and territory, forcing them to search for food in areas where people live, work, and visit.

An absence of natural barriers between wilderness and developed areas leads to situations where neither wildlife nor humans feel secure.

Animals endure stress from the constant presence of people, while humans could be injured.

Rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns also affect the prey populations that leopards rely on for survival.

When traditional food sources become scarce, these cats venture into new territories, including tourist destinations and populated regions.

What's being done about wildlife encounters?

Indian authorities have already begun implementing safety improvements at safari parks.

Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre ordered all vehicle operators to install mesh over windows and camera openings, but critics say the measure isn't thorough enough.

"Mesh isn't going to stop those claws from tearing through it," someone wrote in People's comment section. "Perhaps some sort of wire and fiberglass covering would work better."

The park also strengthened its leopard habitat with reinforced fencing, angled metal barriers, and railway barricades. Ideally, these measures will prevent escape while giving inhabitants adequate space to roam.

When visiting wildlife areas, it's best to keep your windows closed and arms inside the vehicle at all times.

Supporting conservation organizations that work to preserve natural corridors — which provide animals safe passages among territories — and voting for legislators who consider animal welfare in their infrastructure policies are steps nearly everyone can take to protect wildlife and humans.

