New docuseries encourages individuals to turn unwanted pests into delicious snacks: 'I don't think it's something [we] consider a food'

Instead of squishing spotted lanternflies, what if you prepared them for dinner?

While that may sound extreme, a new Australian TV series is taking on the problem of invasive species with culinary flair. "Eat the Invaders," hosted by former Australian Football League player Tony Armstrong, documents how Australians cope with the impact of invasive species — and explores making those species into dinner.

In "Eat the Invaders," Armstrong talks to chefs, conservationists, Indigenous elders, researchers, and communities about invasive species and proposes eating them as a form of population control. The six-episode limited series from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation features a different invasive species in each episode, transforming the pests into delicious dishes.

According to a report by The Conversation, the show was inspired by artist Kirsha Kaechele's 2019 Museum of Old and New Art exhibition Eat the Problem, which was paired with a cookbook of "real and surreal" recipes featuring invasive species as key ingredients.

While we may think of mice and roaches as common pests, all invasive animal species are also considered pests. When their populations go unchecked, these introduced species damage native ecosystems. According to The Conversation, invasive species are responsible for harming the livelihood of 82% of Australia's threatened species, a percentage far greater than global norms.

And invasive species can ring up large bills. According to the Australian government, the country has spent or incurred losses totaling at least $389.6 billion from the impacts of invasive animal and plant species since 1960. Much of this money is used on damages and containment efforts.

"Eat the Invaders" documents invasive species specific to Australia. The series homes in on six common species of pests: rabbits, cane toads, feral cats, carp, deer, and camels.

It's the feral cats that will be the most controversial, especially to audiences outside Australia, making other management strategies seem like much better options to cat lovers. It is at least true that the feral cats and other non-native species all cause havoc in their own ways in the country, though, throwing off the delicate balance of an ecosystem that developed without them present.

Says the show in its reasoning to include an episode on cats: "While cats are beloved pets, they also pose a significant environmental threat, killing three billion animals per year."

The infamous rabbit invasion in Victoria started when just 24 rabbits were introduced in 1859. It's now estimated that 200 million feral rabbits inhabit Australia, according to National Geographic. The Conversation reported that feral cats and foxes are responsible for the deaths of 2.6 billion native vertebrates annually. Meanwhile, cane toads release toxins known to poison and kill native animals such as crocodiles and goannas.

Eating invasive species as a form of population control isn't a new concept. Some of these culinary experiences are actually quite common, including feasting on trout and crayfish. Others tend to be rare, such as Indigenous Australian communities who roast and eat feral cats.

But Armstrong gives this a try. The host told the Guardian that "it was strange, because I'd eaten everything else before, and probably culturally strange too because I don't think it's something Australians consider a food."

Sure, feral cat meat may not hit Australian grocery store shelves any time soon, and likely never in America, since it would prompt massive protests. But in fairness to the show, "Eat the Invaders" isn't about unveiling the newest food trends. It's about shedding light on the ecological problem of species invasion — and proposing creative solutions.

And for many invasive species, at least, that's something worth considering.

