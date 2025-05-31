Gardener stumped by slow-growing disaster devouring neighborhood tree: 'This is what happens'

Adam Divine (@adamdivine) found a poor tree fallen over in a parking lot and took to TikTok to talk about why it died.

"This is what happens whenever you stack mulch for years and years and years around the base of a tree," Adam says in his video. "It rots, then it just falls over."

Maintaining an exposed root flare is vital for tree health. This is a point of vital nutrient exchange between roots, the trunk, and the branches above. If smothered, rot like this is likely to happen.

Mulch is generally welcome, but a clear space directly at the base of a tree is required to maintain good long-term health. While this instance wasn't quite as egregious, some landscapers opt for mulch volcanoes, which specifically pile up extra mulch at the base of a tree. Some apparently enjoy the aesthetic, but the result is the same.

It's important to take good care of trees, even in urban spaces. They sequester carbon and improve air quality. Trees combat harmful heat island effects thanks to shade and transpiration, especially in low-income neighborhoods. Deep root systems prevent soil erosion and retain water in cases of flooding.

Trees even help improve mental health. Some have tried to put a dollar amount on the value of the ecosystem services trees provide, and one estimate suggests trees in the United Kingdom generate up to $4.5 billion worth of benefits.

Some organizations are working hard to maintain tree health in urban environments. One is building tiny forests across Europe and is seeing great results. Another group in Mexico City is trying to protect and care for the trees that are already there.

Multiple experts have warned against the practice Adam was showcasing on TikTok. Luckily, the fix is relatively easy.

"Arborist here. Most landscaping companies don't know how to mulch or even what a girdling root is," said one Redditor on a similar situation. "2-3 inches max with it tapering down towards the base of the tree so that it's just a light dressing around the root crown/basal area."

