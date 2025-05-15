Expert warns against disturbingly popular yard trend spreading across neighborhoods: 'An epidemic in landscaping'

In addition to harming the tree, it's also a waste of money.

The University of Maryland Extension Home and Garden Information Center posted a helpful video about the harm mulch volcanoes cause to trees.

In the YouTube video, an expert from the center said that mulch volcanoes have become "an epidemic in landscaping" and cause harm to the health of trees over time.

The expert explained that a mulch volcano is a big mound of mulch that has been piled around the base of a tree.

Piling mulch this high and this close to the trunk covers the root flare and causes the roots to grow up the trunk in search of oxygen and nutrients. The roots can eventually wrap around the trunk, essentially strangling it. Additionally, the trapped moisture can cause the bark to rot.

In addition to causing harm to the tree, mulch volcanoes require a lot of mulch, which is a waste of money, especially when you consider that you will eventually have to replace the tree.

Trees provide many positive benefits, from cleaning the air we breathe to providing shade and cooling, which lowers surface and air temperatures, per the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Being around trees is also good for our mental health.

Planting native trees helps reduce the cost of maintaining a garden while providing essential habitats for insects, birds, and small mammals.

Native trees are adapted to local conditions, so they don't require a lot of care. This helps you reap the benefits of having trees in your yard while reducing the amount of time you need to spend maintaining them.

Rewilding your yard by choosing native trees and plants over traditional grass lawns can also help you save money on water bills.

Traditional lawns guzzle water and send water bills skyrocketing. According to the EPA, landscape irrigation accounts for close to one-third of all residential water use, which totals nearly 9 billion gallons every day.

Native plants also support pollinator populations, which are in decline. Pollinators such as birds, bees, and butterflies are essential for fertilizing many crop plants we grow, which is important for food security.

