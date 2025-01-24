Scientists find remarkable potential of method to reduce risk of diseases like cancer and diabetes: 'Instead of medication'

"People … present a lower rate of NCDs but also have significantly better physical and mental health."

A tree a day keeps the doctor away.

Every year, tens of millions of people die from noncommunicable diseases, including cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. But several studies have found one way to effectively reduce that number: nature.

According to Wired, "A number of recent population-level studies in cities across the globe indicate that people who live in greener areas not only present a lower rate of NCDs but also have significantly better physical and mental health."

A bustling cityscape just doesn't have the same effect on our brains and bodies as forests, beaches, and fields. Not to mention the physical effects of living in a city, such as exposure to higher levels of air pollution, which increases the risk for respiratory illnesses, including asthma and lung cancer.

You don't have to live in the countryside for these mental and physical benefits. Several studies show that a quick walk in the woods can reduce stress levels, boost the immune system, lower the risk of certain diseases, and increase happiness. Even looking at a plant, such as on your desk at work, can provide the same benefits.

Spending time outside is so good for you that some doctors prescribe it. Shinrin-yoku, or "forest bathing," was extensively researched in the 1980s. Now, "instead of medication, patients with certain NCDs are prescribed spending time sitting in forests," per Wired.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Unfortunately, nature's benefits aren't always easy to come by. Over half the world's population lives in cities, and that number is expected to rise to 70% by 2050, per World Bank Group.

These urban areas are notoriously lacking in accessible nature, and with the average American spending 90% of their time indoors, the need for nature has never been stronger.

If you're feeling stressed, tired, or a little under the weather, try spending some time outdoors. Go for a walk, ride a bike around town, or start a garden — it just might make things better.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.