City residents warned to stay vigilant after unusually frequent encounters with urban predators: 'Don't let them hang around'

People living in Houston's Montrose neighborhood have been seeing a disturbing number of wild coyotes close to home.

Pet owners are particularly concerned about the safety of their furry companions outside in their yards.

What's happening?

As KHOU11 reported, there has been an uptick in coyote sightings in the trendy Houston, Texas, neighborhood.

Residents said they haven't seen coyotes in over 50 years while living there. They also fear wild animals will attack the area's kids, dogs, and cats.

Neighbors shared videos of coyotes roaming throughout the neighborhood and spoke to local reporters about their concerns.

Why are urban coyotes problematic?

The increasing number of coyotes and other wild animals in cities is concerning because of the high risk of human encounters. Animals are known to attack humans because of their natural protective behaviors and provocation by people.

As our climate changes and temperatures steadily rise, coyotes are drawn to areas populated by humans for food, water, and shelter. Habitat loss causes coyotes to enter unfamiliar and dangerous settings, increasing the likelihood of incidents.

When people feed coyotes or interact with them, the animals lose their natural wariness and become more vulnerable to threats like traffic. Even unintentionally feeding wildlife by leaving food out can attract coyotes and put people and pets at risk.

What's being done about coyotes in cities?

The increased number of coyote sightings in Houston is leading to a more informed public regarding coyote behaviors and safety protocols.

Brian Moss, owner of AAAC Wildlife Removal, confirmed that coyotes are not actually rare in Houston and often seek shelter and hunt small animals for food there.

Moss advised residents to monitor their pets closely when letting them outside or to keep them on leashes. He also recommended fences to keep coyotes out and securing trash bins.

"If you're going to feed them, you're inviting other animals to come and eat there also," Moss said. "So, you just got to be kind of be wary. Pick the food up, don't let them hang around."

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is also educating residents about how to handle coyotes in the city.

It shared that coyotes typically avoid people but that it's crucial never to purposefully or accidentally feed wildlife. The department recommended keeping pets indoors or on a leash.

It also described how to "haze" coyotes to discourage their presence by making loud noises, waving hands, spraying water, or throwing small objects at them.

If you see an aggressive urban coyote, alert the authorities immediately by calling 311 or local animal control. State wildlife departments and city authorities document aggressive coyote incidents and notify area residents so they can take precautions and stay safe.

