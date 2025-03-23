Rescuers called to action after locals find struggling coyote trapped in retention pond: 'Will allow them to find more natural ... sources'

During times of drought, coyotes and other animals often have to look for water wherever they can find it.

Four staff members of the SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center rescued a male coyote that was stuck in a water retention pond in Salinas, California, as Bay City News Foundation reported.

They were contacted when someone noticed the coyote could not escape the pond's steep, slippery sides. The team of rescuers used nets to corral the wet, tired animal and took it to the wildlife center to recover. He was checked for injuries and was doing well, so he was released back into the wild the next day.

During times of drought, coyotes and other animals often have to look for water wherever they can find it, sometimes meeting peril as a result. This coyote was fortunate to have been found by a kind person willing to help.

Thankfully, the Salinas area received some rain.

"Hopefully more rain will allow them to find more natural water sources," SPCA Monterey County spokesperson Beth Brookhouser told Bay City News.

Wild animals rely on natural water sources, and during drought conditions, their usual drinking spots can become scarce, forcing them to travel long distances to find drinking water. This increases their vulnerability to predators and other dangers in unfamiliar environments.

Drought conditions can also deplete the vegetation that animals rely on for food, which throws the ecosystem further out of balance. This can threaten biodiversity if species cannot adapt.

Brookhouser was optimistic about the forecast for more precipitation in Salinas, hoping that it would help keep animals from getting into further predicaments in their search for water.

Conserving water and protecting natural habitats ensures wildlife have the needed resources to thrive. By donating money to climate action causes and taking local action in your community, you can help raise awareness about the warming of the planet that contributes to drought conditions.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.