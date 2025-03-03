  • Outdoors Outdoors

Residents sound alarm amid growing number of wild animal attacks in cities: 'It's only a matter of time before they attack children'

Residents are pleading with local officials to provide more safeguards.

by Mandela Namaste
Photo Credit: iStock

Concerns over urban animal violence against people are emerging again, as reports of human injuries sustained from wild animals in various cities have residents of both places pleading with local officials to provide more safeguards against potential future attacks, according to the Pinnacle Gazette.

What's happening?

During the early months of 2025, reports of unprovoked animal attacks on humans in cities have increased. These reports are specifically of note in Toronto, Canada, and Tallahassee, Florida, where residents have called police, convened protests, alerted their local leaders at town hall sessions, and more.

In late January, Toronto dog owners gathered at a local park to share stories about their dogs' encounters with wild coyotes and demanded "urgent action" from city officials, CTV News reported. This gathering took place following a nine-day stretch that month which featured 13 coyote attacks against dogs, with at least three fatal encounters having occurred in recent months.

"It's only a matter of time before they attack children," said Ruby Kooner, a local whose dog was killed by a coyote in December 2024. "Does a kid have to be snatched before we care? I think solutions are needed before that happens."

Meanwhile, in early February, Tallahassee police hunted down five dogs accused of attacking a person, per Yahoo News.

"Officers arrived to locate a victim with serious, but non-life threatening injuries from being bitten by several dogs," a Tallahassee Police Department incident alert stated on social media. "Witnesses described seeing 4-5 dogs conduct the attack. The dogs ran before law enforcement arrived on scene."

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Why are wild animal attacks on humans important?

The uptick in attacks is a reflection of a sad reality related to climate change as well as human destruction of animal habitats.

"This is a man-made problem because we destroyed their habitat," Kooner said, per CP24. "These coyotes have lost their food source. They're desperate and they're in survival mode."

Additionally, the combination of those diminished habitats alongside increasingly sprawling city populations and decreasing natural resources due to the changing climate has the potential to make human-wildlife conflicts more common, as the BBC, Evolutionary Applications, and Science reported. Thankfully, they are still relatively rare, but at the rate both the overheating of the planet and capitalism are progressing, that may change at some point.

Should the government be paying people to hunt invasive species?

Definitely 👍

Depends on the animal 🤔

No way 👎

Just let people do it for free 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done about animal-on-human crime?

In the case of Toronto, authorities have been very responsive to the spate of coyote attacks on their citizens. 

Ausma Malik, a local councillor, says she has been working closely with animal services since first learning about the attacks and is advocating for increased patrols in downtown areas to manage the coyote population, per CTV News. 

She is also encouraging locals to be vigilant and alert the proper authorities with photo or video evidence of dangerous animals, a response the Tallahassee Police Department has also encouraged of its own citizens. 

x