Video captures surreal scene inside Chicago Aldi as police respond to disturbance in refrigerator: 'Quite a surprise'

Shoppers at an Aldi in Chicago's Humboldt Park got more than they bargained for when a coyote ended up hiding in the store's refrigerated section. People couldn't believe what they were seeing as police and animal control worked to get it out. The event was caught on video and quickly spread online.

What's happening?

According to CBS News, Chicago Police arrived around 9:45 a.m. after the coyote ran inside. They tracked it to the produce section, where it had wedged itself behind refrigerated items. Shoppers watched as officers tried several times to get the animal out before pulling it out by the tail.

The coyote slipped back into the fridge before Animal Care and Control arrived to remove it safely. It was expected to be checked out before possibly being released into the wild.

Liza Lehrer, assistant director of the Urban Wildlife Institute at Lincoln Park Zoo, told CBS the moment was "quite a surprise" but noted that wildlife tends to be more active in colder months when fewer people are in parks and natural areas.

Why is this important?

More than 1,350 coyote complaints were reported to Chicago Animal Care and Control in 2024, a sign that sightings are common. As these animals move through city streets looking for food and shelter, people run into them often.

Experts say coyotes are turning up in cities because there's less open land, more buildings going up, and fewer natural food sources, partly because of the changing climate. As green spaces disappear and food gets harder to find, these animals have no choice but to move into urban areas.

Chris Anchor, a wildlife biologist with the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, thinks the coyote probably wandered into Aldi by accident while trying to stay away from people. "These animals are doing everything they can to stay away from us," he said.

What's being done about urban wildlife encounters?

Chicago is working to manage its urban wildlife population through public awareness campaigns and tracking programs. Efforts to restore native habitats and protect green spaces help give animals places to live so they're not pushed into the city.

Projects such as reforestation and prairie restoration help cut down on human-wildlife run-ins. Similar efforts in places including Yellowstone National Park and the Pacific Northwest have shown that when conservation and development are balanced, both animals and people benefit.

To avoid coyote encounters, it's best to keep trash secured, leash pets, and give wild animals their space. Experts say feeding coyotes is a bad idea since it makes them less afraid of people, which just leads to more interactions.

If you run into a coyote, make noise, stand tall, and back away slowly. Running can make things worse, so staying calm is key. If it won't leave, call local wildlife officials.

