The Vischer Ferry Nature & Historic Preserve in Clifton Park, New York, shut down temporarily after a coyote attacked an 82-year-old man who was walking his dog.

The coyote was described as acting strangely and aggressively, which led officials to close the park while they assessed the risk.

According to local reports, the animal was believed to be sick, which raised concerns about wildlife health and safety in the area.

What's happening?

Tom Fitzpatrick was out for a walk with his dog, Maggie, when the "clearly sick" coyote came out of nowhere, according to The Hudson Valley Post. The animal lunged at Maggie, and when Fitzpatrick stepped in to protect her, it bit him.

He managed to get Maggie out of harm's way by lifting her onto a snowbank and then fended off the coyote before making an escape. He later received rabies shots as a precaution.

Authorities with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and local animal control launched patrols to find the coyote, but they didn't locate it. Since there were no further reports of aggressive behavior, the park reopened on February 23.

Why is wildlife health and safety important for preventing these incidents?

This coyote attack is part of a growing trend of human-wildlife encounters, which experts say are becoming more common as natural habitats shrink. Expanding neighborhoods, commercial developments, and roads are pushing wild animals closer to people.

Changes in average temperatures are also changing wildlife behavior by altering food sources and migration patterns, which essentially forces animals into more populated areas.

Research has also linked rising temperatures to changes in aggression in some species, which increases the chances of interactions that end in attacks.

What's being done about wildlife health and conservation?

It's important that we put our focus on protecting natural spaces so animals have what they need without getting too close to people.

Restoring habitats in places like Illinois has helped some species bounce back from climate-related declines — in that case, because of invasive species — which helps wider biodiversity.

Community education is another tool. People who understand what attracts wild animals, how to respond in an encounter, and when to report concerning behavior can reduce risks to both humans and wildlife. That's why wildlife enthusiasts like John Griff are educating people on the dos and don'ts regarding animal interaction — with a notable "don't" being "don't feed them."

Addressing the root causes behind increasing global temperatures, like deforestation and pollution, helps to create more stable ecosystems, which in turn lowers the stress and habitat changes that can make wildlife interactions more dangerous.

Ultimately, finding ways to share space with wildlife safely while giving animals enough room to thrive is key to avoiding more dangerous encounters in the future.

