Scientists make concerning discoveries near US military bases: 'Detected in all'

Tree swallows were found to have high levels of chemical pollution near factories and US military bases, per Earth.com.

What's happening?

A recent study published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry found that tree swallows recorded high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as 'forever chemicals,' near military bases and factories across the US.

Researchers, led by the United States Geological Survey, took samples from covered eggs, nestlings, and aquatic insects from the Mid-Atlantic to the Upper Midwest regions of the US to discover whether exposure to certain chemicals would affect tree swallows.

The research team found that PFAS were 40 times higher at sites that used aqueous film-forming foam, a type of firefighting foam. One of these PFAS, perfluorooctane sulfonate, which has been linked to negative implications for the immune system, was found to be as high as 9.7% in tree swallow eggs and 9% in nestlings.

"Perfluorooctane sulfonate was the only PFAS detected in all samples," said the United States Geological Survey's Christine M. Custer.

Why is this study important?

While research is still needed to determine the exact effects of PFAS on humans, current studies suggest there is a correlation between increases in exposure to PFAS and some health effects. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), these health effects include an increase in cholesterol, lower immune responses to vaccines, certain forms of cancer, genetic modifications, and pregnancy-related complications.

The PFAS from firefighting foam used on military bases and in factories have been common for decades. They can pollute soil and water, moving through waterways to streams and public drinking water. Some data suggests that 45% of the US's tap water includes at least one type of PFA.

Because tree swallows feed on insects in water, they may be exposed to PFAS through this means. Tree swallow populations have decreased by 30% since 1970, and exposure to chemicals, such as PFAS, could lead to more changes. The loss of tree swallows could disrupt their ecosystem and affect other species.

This study could provide areas to focus on that would provide clearer data on the connection between exposures to PFAS and health outcomes.

What's being done about chemical exposure to wildlife and humans?

Fortunately, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) set drinking water regulations for PFAS levels in April 2024, helping to limit exposure to human drinking water over the course of the next few years. Other countries have taken this even further. In Australia, three types of PFAS were banned this July. Banned products, commitment to phasing out PFA use by retailers, and other regulations could help reduce the ingestion of PFAS by humans in our water and food.

However, these limits don't translate to the habitats, food, and water sources for tree swallows and other birds. More monitoring by community groups and testing on water sources could help determine the levels of PFAS in the environment and their potential effect on swallows and other species.

