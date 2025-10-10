Rescuers come to aid of rare bird that endured unbelievable ordeal: 'Such a grubby journey'

Members of England's Secret World Wildlife Rescue recently saved a red kite that had been trapped in a dumpster for over 40 miles, according to Burnham-on-Sea.com.

As part of its dedication to sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife in the greater southwestern region, Secret World volunteers were first notified of the bird's presence by garbage workers during an unloading stop at a waste facility in Avonmouth.

While initially believed to be a sparrowhawk by the locals, Secret World later confirmed it to be a red kite — a formerly rare bird of prey species that made an astonishing comeback within the United Kingdom thanks to restoration and reintroduction projects over the past few decades, as reported by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

🦅 A Grubby Adventure: Red Kite Found in Food Waste Skip This striking bird of prey was accidentally trapped in a roll-on/roll-off waste skip travelling all the way from Calne to Avonmouth! While unloading the skip, cameras captured a bird flying out. At first, workers thought it was a gull, but further inspection revealed a very grubby bird of prey trapped among the food waste. The team called us here at Secret World Wildlife Rescue for advice, initially thinking it was a sparrowhawk. The very next morning, the bird arrived at our centre – quite smelly, but thankfully uninjured. The team were astonished to discover it was actually a Red Kite, a rare admission for us. After a good clean, some fluids, and a bit of rest, the kite began feeding on its own and showing promising signs of recovery. Soon, this beautiful bird of prey will be transferred to our large aviary to regain flight and preen before being released back into the wild. 💚 . . . Music by: Bensound.com/free-music-for-videos License code: OSJADYUPAYAGNCEJ Artist: : Lunar Years Posted by Secret World Wildlife Rescue on Saturday 13 September 2025

Secret World's consistent efforts since its conception in the 1980s help keep biodiversity blooming by ensuring that local animals recover their health and can safely return to their habitats.

After all, human-wildlife interaction can prove uncomfortable or even dangerous for the species involved as human activity continues to encroach upon natural spaces.

For instance, waste sites, trash heaps, and dumpsters — like the one from which this red kite was rescued — may contain harmful chemicals that are toxic or physically damaging to the species that ingest them. Likewise, open litter and sharp pieces out in the open can cause considerable injury and trauma.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The Secret World crew promptly brought the red kite to the rescue center, where it was cleaned thoroughly of food waste remnants and offered fluids and a place to rest. Soon enough, the bird was well on its way to a full recovery, per Burnham-on-Sea.com.

"It's not every day we receive a red kite, especially one that's taken such a grubby journey!" noted one of the charity's spokespeople. "Soon, this beautiful bird of prey will be transferred to our large aviary to regain flight and preen before being released back into the wild."

Many nonprofits like Secret World operate substantially on a volunteer basis, so in other words, you don't need to be a wildlife treatment expert to help support the ecosystem around you.

To protect the species in your area, it can be as simple as reporting any animals in distress to your local authorities, donating to wildlife safety organizations, or volunteering for rescue services.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



