Officials hit with backlash from high-profile chefs after proposing ban on certain kitchen products: 'Deeply concerned'

Despite support from environmental groups, a bill that would have banned the sale of cookware made with chemicals linked to serious health issues in California has been halted.

What's happening?

According to The Guardian, Senate Bill 682, introduced by Senator Benjamin Allen, would have banned the sale of consumer goods manufactured with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in the state of California by 2030.

Studies have associated PFAS, also called "forever chemicals," with various health problems, including cancer and high cholesterol. However, high-profile chefs Rachael Ray and Thomas Keller opposed the bill, which was ultimately vetoed by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

"I am deeply concerned about the impact this bill would have on the availability of affordable options in cooking products," Newsom wrote in a statement.

While Senator Allen admitted he was disappointed with the outcome, he told the Los Angeles Times that he is still optimistic for a transition to safer cooking products on the market.

Why is limiting exposure to PFAS important?

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS are found in more than 200 drinking water systems in the United States. In Southern and Central California, tap water is more likely to contain "forever chemicals" than other regions, per a 2023 U.S. Geological Survey.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

PFAS have been used in consumer products worldwide for decades. Research found that the chemicals, which are used in several industries, eventually leak into soil, water, and air, putting humans and animals at risk for exposure.

Produce grown in soil containing "forever chemicals" can be contaminated. PFAS are often used to make nonstick cookware and grease-resistant packaging, per the Natural Resources Defense Council.

What's being done about PFAS?

Newsom may have vetoed the bill in California, but dozens of other states are reportedly considering policies to reduce PFAS exposure this year.

The state of California previously made strides in reducing exposure to "forever chemicals" in other ways. In 2022, Newsom signed the Safer Clothes and Textiles Act in an effort to phase out the use of PFAS in clothing, according to the NRDC.

Consumers can upgrade their cookware to avoid exposure to PFAS at home. The NRDC recommends replacing nonstick cookware with alternatives like stainless steel or glass. It also suggests investing in compostable packaging that is free of PFAS.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.