Resident urges action after observing dangerous growth taking over city: 'Why is nothing being done?'

Lush greenery isn't always a sign of something good. One resident recognized a thriving invasive plant species around the German capital and shared it with the r/Berlin subreddit to educate others about the invasive plant.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Why is nothing being done to prevent the invasive 'Tree of Heaven' to take over all green areas in Berlin?" the original poster asked, attaching photos of the tree's various sightings around the city. If one had not known better, the tree could have easily been mistaken for a thriving plant species, indicating a healthy green space.

The OP explained that the tree of heaven, native to China, has a deep root system that makes it hard to completely remove the plant, especially without using harsh chemicals. It can penetrate cracks in the foundation and cause damage to the pavement.

In addition, the plant reproduces through the wind dispersal of its seeds, which can travel long distances, allowing the invasive species to quickly establish itself in another part of the city. For this reason, experts sometimes warn against cutting down the tree, which would produce more shoots in the same area.

The tree of heaven also grows tall and aggressively, outcompeting nearby native species for resources and space, producing a monoculture of the ecosystem. Monocultures, or a single crop growing in an area, will reduce the resilience of ecosystems.

"I've simply not seen a single green patch in the city of Berlin now where this tree isnt starting to take over," the OP described. "I am just thinking why no one seems to do anything."

Many commenters shared a similar frustration about the government's lack of solutions and action to limit the spread of this invasive plant.

"Lack of knowledge, lack of funding, lack of desire to find out which administrative body has the authority to do so. An unholy trinity," one commenter explained simply.

Although the city may be slow to act on removing invasive species like the tree of heaven, homeowners can make sure that their gardens and lawns are threat-free.

Planting a native lawn, or one featuring native plants, can help crowd out invasive species and prevent them from taking root.

Native plant lawns are easier and cheaper to maintain for many homeowners because native plants are slower-growing and more drought-resistant because of their natural acclimation and deep root networks. This means you can use less water (for watering the plant) and do less frequent mowings in between to keep your lawn green and healthy.

Native plant lawns also attract important pollinators to your garden, which ultimately protects the human food supply.

Buffalo grass and clover lawns are effective lawn alternatives to lower maintenance and most aligned with traditional lawn options required by some homeowners associations.

"This tree dominates south east London and it is not lovely," one commenter said.

"This is Berlin - Who should tell who to do what with what money?" another user reasoned.

