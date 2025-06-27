Gardening expert issues warning about common plant that can become a nightmare: 'My mortal enemy'

Invasive plant species are not only a pain to remove, but they can quickly spread out of control and dominate a landscape in the blink of an eye.

As one of the most common and pervasive invasive species in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions, the tree of heaven has steadily earned a reputation as a nuisance. Jess, a gardening coach who posts under the You Can Do It Gardening (@youcandoitgardening) TikTok account, uploaded a video that explained why the species is considered invasive and what can be done about it.

Tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima) is an extremely bad invasive plant and it spreads quickly and easily. It takes over native plants and other vegetation, and damages foundations, septic systems and pavements. (This is similar to Japanese knotweed which is also horrendous and I covered that previously but you can look that up or find the video in the highlight on invasive plants.) I am by no means an expert on this but I want to raise awareness because many people seem to have no idea how serious this is. If you see it on your property as a seedling, remove it immediately. If you can't dig it out it may be attached to the root system underneath ground. Consult a professional or adhere to the treatment protocol, which is usually to paint an herbicide onto the lower portion of the trunk, or to cut little chunks out of the bark and apply an herbicide from mid-summer through mid-fall. My understanding is that it can take a couple of years to complete the cycle and the chemicals which are most effectively used are glyphosate and triclopyr. This species is the main host for the spotted lantern fly, which can kill native trees like maple and black walnut. You can find information about this and other invasive species at the USDA website: https://www.invasivespeciesinfo.gov/ If anyone with experience or additional information about this wants to add anything please do. Videos done by clients who have tree of heaven in their properties and didn't know. If it looks like you may have this in yours I would research the very approach for you but DO NOT just cut it down because it can resprout immediately and spread out farther, including into neighboring yards.

The tree of heaven was first introduced from China to North America in the late 1700s. Since then, it has been known for its aggressive growth, ability to crowd out native plants, and its potential to damage infrastructure, foundations, and even sewer systems.

In addition to its ability to crowd out native plants and push them out, the tree of heaven also releases chemicals that prevent the growth of other plants and trees in its area. This can make landscaping projects especially challenging.

To make matters worse, the tree of heaven presents a difficult challenge when attempting to remove it. "You cannot just cut them down; it makes them worse," Jess explains. Instead, the best way to approach their eradication is to remove the species from its root system, which will help prevent its regrowth, especially in the summer.

If left unattended, the species can open the door for even further issues. The tree of heaven is also associated with the spotted lanternfly, a destructive pest that often uses the tree as a host. Spotted lanternflies can feed on crops such as grapes, hops, and stone fruits as well as some species of hardwood trees.

Once the tree of heaven and other invasive species are removed, rewilding your yard can be a great way to prevent the future growth of unwanted plants. Native plants can do wonders by supporting wildlife, reducing water usage, minimizing maintenance, and improving overall soil health. Planting native ground cover plants can also be a great eco-friendly solution to making sure weeds and nuisance plants don't have a chance to get a foothold in your yard.

In the comment section, many users shared the same frustrations as the original poster.

"I haaaaaate tree of heaven! My mortal enemy," wrote one user.

"The worst. Will destroy foundations and pipes. Ugh," vented another commenter.

A third person shared their own experience with invasive plants and the work that they have put in attempting to deal with them: "My backyard was filled with invasive plants when I bought it, tree of heaven and Japanese knotweed included. Still working on getting rid of it all 3 years later."

