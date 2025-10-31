Researchers deploy high-tech drones for crucial task in forest: 'Could become a model'

"Our team on site is always happy to explain what our new airborne assistant is all about."

Nature and technology have joined forces as researchers in Germany deploy tree-monitoring drones. Their drone system oversees and protects Stuttgart's oldest trees from climate impacts. The green-tech initiative is preserving urban greenery and these centuries-old living landmarks.

University of Hohenheim scientists made a data-driven drone system to track tree health in the Hohenheim Gardens.

Interesting Engineering reported the system uses a 31-inch drone with a multispectral camera. This camera detects changes in vegetation health and moisture.

During weekly flights, it collects thermal and optical data for precise water requirements. Information comes from 100 on-tree sensors, providing granular insights into the trees' condition.

This approach allows for targeted irrigation, which reduces water waste. At the same time, the ancient trees' needs become more measurable and treatable.

Urban trees are vital for cities, offering cleaner air, reduced heat, and green spaces. Unfortunately, they are becoming vulnerable to our overheating planet through drought.

Traditional methods of monitoring tree health can be labor-intensive and reactive.

They make it difficult to detect early stress and apply targeted care. The process is slower and prone to human error, risking the health of mature trees that take decades to grow.

This "climate-smart gardening" system brings many benefits for nature conservation.

Early distressed-tree detection and tailored care improve resilience against heat and drought. Communities will have healthier, longer-living trees with cleaner air and cooler urban areas. Less water consumption from targeted irrigation also helps cities facing water scarcity.

Dr. Helmut Dalitz, scientific director of the Hohenheim Gardens, noted the public's interest: "Our high-tech drone often sparks curious questions from visitors. Our team on site is always happy to explain what our new airborne assistant is all about."

The project has secured €350,000 (about $406,000 USD) in funding, per Interesting Engineering. Dalitz believes it "could become a model for green spaces across Germany."

Similar drone technology is being applied in agriculture to detect crop diseases. Adaptive technologies that support the environment are making a greener future possible.

Green-tech like Germany's drone ensures healthy urban spaces and optimized resource use.

