Firefighters reveal 250-pound drone that can handle critical task in wildfires: 'We will absolutely take those measures'

The Oregon Department of Aviation is adding unmanned drones to its toolbox for fighting wildfires.

According to NonStop Local Tri-Cities/Yakima, when wildfires start naturally due to lightning storms, they are detected by a combination of satellites and cameras monitoring the area. If they need to be inspected more closely or put out, helicopters full of firefighters have to be deployed to handle the issue in person, which is resource-intensive and expensive.

But now, with the use of a 250-pound drone like the Yamaha Fazer S-A-R, the process could be much simpler.

As Kenji Sugahara, director of the Oregon Department of Aviation, said, per NonStop Local Tri-Cities/Yakima: "If you can send out a drone, check [the fire] out, and then if necessary, put it out on the spot, guess what? It's one less fire to deal with, one less fire for folks where we had to send in smokejumpers or heavy assets."

Drones are smaller and lighter than manned aircraft like helicopters, so they use less fuel to begin with. They are also typically powered by an electric battery, which makes them more environmentally friendly than aircraft that burn dirty fuels.

The equipment is less costly and easier to maintain, and if there are no people physically going in to tackle the fire, it prevents the risk of injury or worse during the mission. This approach also ensures that skilled firefighters are kept in reserve for the largest, most urgent fires.

Unfortunately, wildfire risks are increasing with rising global temperatures resulting from human-caused pollution. A lack of rainfall dries out vegetation, making it more flammable. Lightning strikes are one example of a possible ignition source.

Therefore, ways to prevent or put out wildfires that don't contribute to heat-trapping pollution can help avoid a vicious cycle.

The project is still getting off the ground, with the first test runs scheduled for 2026. The full program release is scheduled for the following year.

"The biggest thing that we're trying to do is just cut through the red tape," Sugahara said, per NonStop Local Tri-Cities/Yakima. "We're here to help, and the things that we can do to make it happen, we will absolutely take those measures."

