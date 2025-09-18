Startup develops game-changing drone to fight back against disease-carrying insects: 'The technology only works if ... people trust it'

A new drone developed by SORA Technology could help control mosquito populations and help eradicate the diseases they spread.

Japanese tech company SORA has built drones specifically to combat the world's mosquito problem, particularly in African countries, according to a report from Good News Network.

Mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, yellow fever, and West Nile virus are prevalent and deadly, especially in tropical climates. Vector-borne diseases lead to more than 700,000 deaths every year, according to the World Health Organization.

The SORA drones are able to reach areas that are not easily accessible by health personnel to safely and accurately scan for, locate, and kill infestations of mosquitoes.

"I was shocked at how many children still die from malaria, which can be prevented and cured. We thought that if we could add AI and aerial monitoring to the mix, we could end the cycle," said Yosuke Kaneko, SORA co-founder and CEO, per Good News Network.

"The technology only works if the people it's supposed to help trust it," Kaneko said.

Human-induced warming of the planet from excessive pollution is raising global temperatures and allowing for mosquitoes to live longer in new areas under prime conditions. This naturally spreads more disease to people and wildlife.

Some of the diseases do have vaccines and treatment options, while others do not. Mosquitoes thriving and breeding in more regions is likely to only get worse, so solutions like the SORA drones are needed for insect control and disease prevention.

"SORA Technology contributes to addressing urgent social issues such as malaria and other infectious diseases, as well as agricultural countermeasures against climate change, by utilizing drones, satellites, and AI," SORA says on its website.

SORA isn't the only company working on mosquito control strategies. Drones have been used for years to monitor the bugs in parts of Europe. Other startups are working on an air-defense system installed in your yard that detects and zaps mosquitoes before they reach you.

And a more natural approach comes in the form of the tiny mosquitofish, which can eat 100 mosquito larvae per day and keep them from spreading near bodies of water.

At a recent conference in Tokyo, SORA "signed multiple Memoranda of Understanding with African governments and institutions," according to a press release from the company.

This includes letters of intent to strengthen surveillance of waterborne mosquitoes and develop sustainable malaria control initiatives with SORA's tech. This will start with SORA "designing pilot programs, securing funding, and building operational frameworks with local partners," per the release.

