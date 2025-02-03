  • Tech Tech

Researchers make critical discovery that could prevent supermarket scarcity: 'Crucial for global trade and food security'

The discovery could have major implications for the industry.

by Chloe Bryant
Photo Credit: iStock

While breakthroughs in refrigeration have significantly extended the shelf life of perishable foods, certain foods, like tropical fruits, are disparately damaged when stored in cool temperatures. New research is hoping to change that, however. 

The discovery comes from a new study by researchers at the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, who analyzed the main pathways involved with adenosine triphosphate — a molecule that supplies energy to living cells. They discovered ATP's intracellular and extracellular forms interact to mediate chilling stress, with the γ-aminobutyric acid shunt pathway and the cytochrome pathway playing principal roles in the production of the molecule. 

Researchers also found a way to stimulate protective responses against oxidative damage from cold with coenzyme nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide and the signaling role of extracellular ATP.

The physiological process involved in produce being damaged in the cold, called postharvest chilling injury (PCI), hampers electron transport and ATP, affecting the taste and quality of fruit and accelerating spoilage. 

PCI is a significant problem for the horticulture industry, leading to considerable food waste. 

Dr. Sunil Pareek, lead author of the study, believes the discovery could have major implications for the horticulture industry.

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

"Our review underscores the pivotal role of ATP in postharvest fruit management. By understanding ATP's regulatory mechanisms, we could revolutionize the preservation of fruit quality, especially in cold storage, which is crucial for global trade and food security," said Pareek, per Phys.org.

Reducing the amount of food impacted by PCI would not only make food more accessible, but it would also reduce food waste, a significant contributor to global warming.

When food is sent to landfills, it rots and releases planet-warming methane gas. After carbon dioxide, methane is the second-largest contributor to global warming, exacerbating extreme weather events, disrupting ecosystems, and threatening the health of all life on our planet. 

Methane gas is also dangerous because of the ozone it creates as it oxidizes. Ozone, a harmful gas pollutant, can contribute to numerous health issues, such as coughing, shortness of breath, worse asthma or bronchitis symptoms, and irritation and damage to airways, per the Environmental Protection Agency.

Farms and manufacturing make up 21% and 13% of all food waste, respectively, but luckily, studies like this one and organizations utilizing creative ways to combat food waste are helping to reduce the amount being sent to landfills.

One such solution is a new program being piloted in Japan. Instead of sending food waste to landfills, veterinarian Koichi Takahashi and a team of researchers developed a fermentation process to create an eco-friendly feed for pigs.

In California, an organization called ExtraFood tackles food waste by redistributing food from grocery stores. Instead of going in the dumpster, ExtraFood collects the food and delivers it to nonprofits and food pantries, ensuring the food goes to people in need instead of a landfill.

