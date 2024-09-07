Prosecco makers scramble as extreme drought threatens to empty grocery aisles worldwide: 'Temperatures have climbed so much'

"Harvests now begin an average of 13 days earlier than they did prior to 1988."

Wine lovers know Bordeaux is from Bordeaux, Champagne is from Champagne, and Chablis is from Chablis. However, as the planet warms, these regions may struggle to grow specialty grapes for the unique wine you know and love. Prosecco vineyards in Italy have been facing extreme weather, leading winemakers to search for ways to protect their grapes.

What's happening?

An article from the Guardian detailed the struggles of several wineries in the region of Italy where most Prosecco grapes are grown.

"The big fear is not: 'I'm going to wake up and the climate change is so extreme I can't grow grapes anymore,'" says Gregory Gambetta, a plant biologist at Bordeaux Sciences Agro. "The fear is that: 'This product we always made – that everyone always loved – that they [the customers] don't like it any more.'"

Many vineyards are on steep hills, and when they face extreme droughts followed by torrential rain, these slopes can turn into "torrents of fast-flowing earth." These weather events decrease grape yields and, therefore, decrease wine output.

Why are changing wine conditions important?

A study from Nature in 2024 found that extreme weather could have a dramatic impact on wine production around the world.

"About 90% of traditional wine regions in coastal and lowland regions of Spain, Italy, Greece and southern California could be at risk of disappearing by the end of the century because of excessive drought and more frequent heatwaves with climate change."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Wine Enthusiast Magazine wrote, "Temperatures have climbed so much, harvests now begin an average of 13 days earlier than they did prior to 1988." This shift means that grapes ripen at different rates, changing the flavor and alcohol content of the resulting wine.

Changing and shifting climates could make certain wines a thing of the past but may also lead to new grape-growing regions.

While extreme weather has always occurred, scientists agree that the warming of the planet has made these events more common and more intense.

What's being done about it?

Facing long periods without rain, many winemakers have turned to natural and historic solutions. Fig trees can protect grapevines from blazing sun and strong winds and help keep soil from eroding during storms. Creating small reservoirs can help wineries build irrigation systems to water plants during droughts.

To keep extreme weather at bay, individuals can make choices that decrease planet-warming pollution. Electric cars and convection stoves can save you money in the long run while being more eco-friendly.

The natural gas used for most home stoves is typically methane gas, one of the most potent planet-warming particles. Recurrent Auto reported on the impact of EVs, stating, "A new gasoline car will produce an average of 410 grams of carbon dioxide per mile. A new electric car will produce only 110 grams."

Easy swaps like washing clothes with cold water and unplugging energy vampires are also great eco-friendly choices.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.