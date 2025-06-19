Trail camera captures rare images of elusive 'ghost' animal for first time in years: 'Detailed surveys are currently underway'

Trail cameras are able to provide non-invasive monitoring of wildlife and their habitats.

Over the last few decades, elephant populations in Asia and Africa have dwindled at an alarming rate.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, the Asian Elephant and the African Savanna Elephant are both designated as endangered. With an even more concerning status, the African Forest Elephant is listed as critically endangered, meaning it faces an increasing likelihood of extinction in the near future.

As a ghoulish reminder of the bleak future of the elephant, regions in West Africa have named the sparse populations of some elephants as "ghost elephants," and these groups often consist of less than five animals, per the Elephant Crisis Fund. Ghost elephants are typically extremely difficult to find and track, hence their nickname.

However, a trail camera inside Niokolo-Koba National Park in Senegal has captured the first footage of an infamous ghost elephant in years.

In the rare footage captured by Panthera and Senegal's National Parks Directorate, a ghost elephant named Ousmane can be seen strolling into view of the trail camera. After taking a moment to check out the camera, Ousmane can then be seen casually walking out of view.

Philipp Henschel, Panthera's west and central regional director, explained why the emergence of Ousmane offers newfound hope for the species. "Detailed surveys are currently underway to assess if the elephant we recently filmed, Ousmane, is the sole survivor in the park and therefore Senegal," Henschel told Newsweek.

"If this was found to be the case, we will assess the feasibility of translocating a herd of females into the park, so as to found a new breeding elephant population in Senegal," added Henschel.

While the footage may not include a heart-pounding feat by the elephant, it does emphasize the importance of trail cameras in conservation efforts. Trail cameras are able to provide non-invasive monitoring of wildlife and their habitats, especially for species that may be wary of human contact.

By being able to observe animal behavior, track populations, and document changes in ecosystems, researchers can gather crucial data. This can go a long way in better understanding wildlife and protecting biodiversity, which can ultimately improve the overall food chain.

