Experts celebrate as trail cameras capture once-in-a-lifetime photograph of 'forgotten' creature: 'The feeling was unbelievable'

A once-in-a-lifetime photograph of the Upemba lechwe has been published after one of the most endangered African animals momentarily paused for the camera.

While the image is fuzzy, it clearly shows the endangered "forgotten antelope" standing in a grassy field — almost as if he's proudly posing for the now-famous photo.

"The feeling was unbelievable," said Manuel Weber of the Department of Research and Biomonitoring at Upemba National Park, according to the Guardian. Researchers had feared they might not find any lechwe at all during the survey. But the camera told a different story. The antelope stopped for "literally a few seconds."

What makes this photo so special? This sighting marks the first photographic evidence of a living Upemba lechwe since 2005, making it a significant breakthrough for the species and conservation efforts across the region.

Experts estimate fewer than 100 Upemba lechwe remain in the wild, which makes every single sighting incredibly valuable.

Researchers captured the photo in Upemba National Park, a remote region in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where lechwe once roamed in far greater numbers. For years, conservationists worried the species might already be lost — wiped out by decades of poaching and habitat destruction.

But during a recent aerial survey, researchers spotted one from above and managed to snap a quick photo. It's a small moment but a powerful one.

"We hope this image becomes a rallying cry," Weber stated, according to the Guardian. "Because this may be our only chance to save this species."

Protecting species like the Upemba lechwe doesn't just help preserve biodiversity — it also supports the livelihoods of nearby communities, bolsters food chains, and strengthens ecosystems that humans depend on. Smart management of our environment ensures more than just wildlife survival — it helps drive progress toward a cleaner, safer future for everyone.

Cameras are proving to be powerful tools for scientists. While researchers used an aerial device for this image, conservationists often rely on trail cameras to non-invasively track elusive species and monitor their population health over time.

Trail cams can also show when things are starting to go right — whether it's a species coming back, new babies being born, or animals returning to old migration paths. It's all proof that careful, thoughtful stewardship of the environment makes a real difference.

When we manage habitats wisely, we're not just helping wildlife — we're protecting the systems that grow our food, filter our water, and support our communities. A healthy ecosystem doesn't just benefit the animals in it — it helps people, too.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.