Scientists stunned by new species discovered in West African forest: 'You can't miss it'

It's not every day that scientists discover a new species of flower. Martin Cheek, a plant taxonomist from the Royal Botanic Gardens, recently opened up about his discovery of the Gymnosiphon fonensis flower in September 2022.

With as few as 100 of the species, this was an extraordinary find that took place in the Boyboyba Forest, part of the Pic de Fon classified forest reserve in the southeast of Guinea, West Africa.

Cheek described the day of discovery to Mongabay: "You're a long way from anywhere that's dry, and you're going to be here all day, and it's pouring with rain, and it's not going to be very comfortable."

However, his mood improved after he uncovered the rare white flower growing on the forest floor — Gymnosiphon fonensis. The flower lacks chlorophyll and relies on a fungus to survive.

While most would assume that flowers require water and sunlight to survive, the Gymnosiphon fonensis receives very little sunlight on the floor of the forest. In this case, the fungus provides the flower with the necessary nutrients.

When it blooms, its flowers are so large that Cheek mentioned, "You can't miss it."

Thanks to this discovery, the Boyboyba Forest has been spared from mining activities. In recent years, the forest was a designated dumpsite for rock waste. Mining firm Rio Tinto has pledged to halt its plans for mining in this area. This is a prime example of how these large corporations can support environmental discoveries.

As Cheek told Mongabay: "The discovery of this species, and populations of other species that will be threatened when they are assessed if they are not already, means they've turned their decisions around; they're now protecting that forest, and they've signed up to do it."

Scientists are now working to learn more about this fungus and the plant's reproductive properties, and they have plans for more discoveries across the Boyboyba Forest.

It's an exciting time to be discovering new species, and this discovery specifically highlights the benefits of keeping certain parts of the world's environmental conservation zones.

Elsewhere, an agricultural technologist in Colombia has created an orchid sanctuary to protect the species. In northern England, a botanist has spent decades studying dwarf milkwort to protect the dwindling species. Taking local action can help protect plants all across the world.

