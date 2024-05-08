  • Outdoors Outdoors

Spectator shares frustrating photo of visitor ignoring national park warnings: 'Too many people not following rules'

In this case, one wrong step could have spelled the end.

by Jenny Allison
In this case, one wrong step could have spelled the end.

Photo Credit: iStock

A visitor to Yellowstone National Park was angered to see tourists deliberately walking off trail in protected areas by Grand Prismatic Springs. They posted a photo of the offenders, who were holding up their phones to snap some photos, in the subreddit r/Yellowstone.

"I hope these garbage tourists, who walked off trail to the edge of Grand Prismatic last Friday, were caught," they wrote.

In this case, one wrong step could have spelled the end.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Fellow commenters were similarly disgusted. "Was there last year for the summer and saw a child whose parents were not paying attention stick their hand in the water," one wrote. "We didn't stay long because of honestly how many dumb people were there. Throwing garbage, touching the water, just generally being rude."

Unfortunately, wherever natural beauty can be found, so too can tourons — the name being a combination of tourist and moron. Yellowstone is particularly prone to tourons — so much so that an Instagram account, Tourons of Yellowstone (@TouronsofYellowstone) has amassed nearly half a million followers.

"Shame," another person commented. "I was at Old Faithful … and a family of four walked over and stood on the hill … instead of the observation area. Literally walked by a 'danger thermal area' sign to climb the hill and stood there for about 15 minutes."

Another wrote: "It's too many people not following rules, for the good of the park."

Watch now: What's the true environmental impact of renewable energy?

In this case, one wrong step could have spelled the end. With the average water temperatures in Yellowstone close to boiling, and the mineral levels enough to dissolve a body, these visitors were literally risking their lives for a photo.

This type of behavior endangers themselves, but it also disrupts the enjoyment of rule-abiding parkgoers. Tourists have been caught vandalizing and intentionally destroying natural features, badgering wildlife, driving off-road, walking off-trail, littering, and more.

Not only is this behavior obnoxious, but it harms the very natural attractions that the tourists paid to visit. Going off-trail has long-term negative impacts on biodiversity and plant health, and it also costs national parks millions every year in restoration.

Fortunately, many places are fighting back. Some national parks in the U.S. are starting to ban certain offenders, though it's still relatively uncommon. And some places, like Carnarvon National Park in Australia, are issuing fines for veering off-trail.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"We worked with an architect and we were very deliberate about how we wanted to have a simple but attractive home."
Home

Here are 5 innovative design ideas that can protect homes during the most extreme weather disasters

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
x