Hiker catches tourist ignoring trail warnings and stepping on delicate land: ‘There are so many signs’

Someone visiting the Pacific Northwest obviously thought the rules didn’t apply to them when going off-trail in one of the area’s subalpine meadows.

The Tourons of the Pacific Northwest Instagram account (@touronsofthepnw) passed on footage of an unnamed person recording a tourist deep within the thick of wild flora.

It’s not immediately clear that anything bad is happening, until right toward the end of the video when a handy arrow points out the shape of a person spotted way off the designated path.

Perhaps the tourist thought no one would notice that they were breaking the rules, giving them a sense that they could do as they pleased.

“There are so many signs at trail heads warning about the dangers of going off trail in subalpine meadows,” Tourons of the PNW captioned the post. “These areas take years and years to reestablish themselves after being trampled.

“The ecosystem in these meadows is very delicate. Stay on the trails. It’s not that hard.”

While it’s not confirmed where the footage was taken, it appears to be at Mount Rainier National Park. The guidance from the National Park Service is pretty clear when visiting this area.

“ALL subalpine areas are delicate and see increased visitation every year,” the NPS website said. “Even in areas not specifically listed, please practice Leave No Trace and STAY ON THE TRAIL to protect these unique ecosystems.”

As many as 4 million feet per year step on subalpine areas, per the NPS, and the impact of those footsteps can cause serious damage to the park’s plants and the animals that rely on them for food and habitat.

“While we all might like a ‘Sound of Music’ meadow moment or the opportunity to capture the ‘perfect’ selfie, these popular areas cannot accommodate the desires of the many who wish to wander off the trail,” the NPS continued.

The park said that using the zoom function on a camera is a much better way to capture the wild plants rather than stepping closer.

Rules are not put in place to stop you from enjoying the beauty of the park. They are there to protect the stunning natural features. If you don’t want to do the same, you shouldn’t visit the park at all, leaving its magnificence alone for the benefit of those who truly appreciate and respect nature.

