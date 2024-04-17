Family faces backlash after getting dangerously close to bison at Yellowstone: 'You are not in Disneyland'

A family was featured on the Instagram account Tourons Of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) after posing for photos dangerously close to several bison.

In the video, several people are shown getting out of their vehicle to take turns standing near the bison while the person filming stays put in their car. One of the individuals even carries a toddler out to snap a photo near the animals.

The term "tourons," a clever combination of the words "tourists" and "morons," is used to describe visitors to natural areas who are shown behaving carelessly, especially around wildlife.

Travelers like these, unfortunately, tend to forget one of the most common rules at national parks and nature preserves far and wide: Never approach wildlife.

"The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be," the National Park Service warns on its website.

"The safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a car. Always stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards away from all other animals, including bison and elk," it recommends.

Similarly alarming incidents in which tourons approached large elk or black bears highlight the importance of being respectful and aware of our surroundings when observing nature. That ensures a relaxing and beneficial experience for everyone in the area.

When we exercise precaution and choose to protect the planet and its inhabitants rather than exploit it, everyone involved can enjoy the views and set a better example for future generations of explorers.

Many commenters on the post were frustrated by the actions of those filmed.

"These people are stressing out the animals!" one commenter wrote.

"Why, people, why? You are not in Disneyland!" another added.

"They put their kids in danger? Some people don't have any common sense!" a third mentioned.

