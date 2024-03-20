Parkgoer captures alarming encounter between fellow tourist and bear within mere feet of each other: 'Bears are agile climbers'

"The safety of these animals … depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules."

A tourist visiting Yellowstone ignored the number one rule of bear safety: Don't get too close.

A woman was caught on video standing in the bed of her truck, mere feet from a black bear, while taking videos of the animal.

The account Tourons Of Yellowstone (@TouronsOfYellowstone) — "touron" being a mix of tourist and moron — posted the video.

The account emphasized that visitors should always keep at least 100 yards from wildlife unless they are watching from inside their own vehicles.

More viewers were quick to point out that the touron was risking her life. "Can someone break the news to that lady that bears are agile climbers?" one person said.

Another agreed. "If a bear can climb a tree, I'm pretty sure it can climb into the bed of a truck. And faster than you."

It's true: A black bear can climb 100 vertical feet in 30 seconds. But that knowledge didn't stop this person — and it hasn't stopped others.

Thousands of videos have captured people getting dangerously close to all sorts of animals, from sea turtles to monk seals, elk, and buffalo. While an animal may look docile from several feet away, its defensive instincts could activate at any moment.

Not only are these behaviors dangerous for the humans engaging in them, but they're potentially deadly for the animals as well. There have been several instances of innocent wildlife being euthanized after interacting with humans, even when the humans did so deliberately.

"Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and … their survival," reports the National Park Service. "The safety of these animals … depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules."

From wildlife rescue groups in major cities to tourism-specific educational groups such as the Honu Guardians in Hawai'i, many organizations are working to curb the negative impact that people have on wildlife.

Additionally, brushing up on rules and regulations of local wildlife interaction before a trip can significantly improve everyone's experience with nature and ensure both humans and animals can return home safely after crossing paths.

"Being in the bed of that truck will NOT protect you," one person commented.

