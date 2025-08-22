Video shows graphic consequences after tourist provokes cows: 'It puts more stress on everyone'

"What kind of mentality do you have to deliberately harass cows?"

A viral video on Instagram posted by Must Share News (@mustsharenews) documents the terrifying moment cows trampled a tourist after they provoked the creatures.

According to MS News, the tourists tried feeding the cows with beef jerky and poking them with their hiking sticks. Now, authorities confirmed the offenders could face fines of 2,000 yuan ($360), as well as "a record for uncivil tourist conduct."

Tourists provoking wildlife is an unsettling, widespread phenomenon throughout the world. From trespassing at National Parks to trying to feed animals, tourists have faced unfortunate consequences after disturbing wildlife. Thousands of dollars worth of fines, injuries, and harm to wildlife are all potential results of encroaching on living creatures and natural landscapes.

As Humane World for Animals explained, "When visitors act irresponsibly, it puts more stress on everyone, human and animal. Wildlife rangers and others tasked to ensure appropriate conduct in parks end up being more pressed with the burden of having to keep naive or careless visitors safe."

Indeed, irresponsible acts are preventable if one seeks to understand animal behavior and bears in mind that animals, like humans, need space and respect to live healthily and sustainably.

Attacks often come not from unprovoked animals, but from those bothered by humans.

According to Humane World for Animals, before you explore the great outdoors, it's vital to learn about the areas you are visiting: "This will not only deepen your experience but will help you keep safe and reduce negative effects on wildlife you may encounter."

Harming wildlife not only harms the flora and fauna, as this video proves, but also demonstrates that negligence in understanding animals can be hazardous to your safety. Even if you are not instigating the animals, like the tourists in this video, getting too close or trespassing on their land can ultimately lead to a dangerous encounter. It's recommended to maintain at least a 25-yard distance between yourself and many animals — and sometimes more depending on the species.

Instagram users were appalled by the irresponsibility of the tourists.

"What kind of mentality do you have to deliberately harass cows?" one asked.

Another stated, "Cows don't play!"

