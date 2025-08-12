Video of tourists approaching wild animal at Yellowstone ignites anger online: 'I can't believe the children are that close'

"You do not want an animal like this coming after you."

A video of tourists in Yellowstone getting dangerously close to a bison sparked outrage on Instagram.

The account, TouronsOfNational Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), posted footage of visitors violating safety guidelines and approaching a wild bison.

In the video, more than 10 tourists are standing outside their cars, crowding the bison to get pictures. However, all the visitors are standing way too close to the animal. The National Park Service advises visitors to stand at least 100 feet away from bison at all times.

Full-grown bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds. Though these massive animals may appear docile, they are unpredictable and can easily charge and injure visitors who get too close.

"It's only a matter of time before someone gets flung up into the air again!" warned TouronsOfNationalParks.

Instagram users were appalled by the tourists' blatant violation of park safety guidelines.

"You do NOT want an animal like this coming after you," wrote one user. "If he catches you, you're gonna get hurt."

"Stay in your vehicle," urged another Instagram user.

The footage also reveals cars and campers illegally parked alongside the road, posing a risk to drivers trying to pass.

Unfortunately, these types of incidents are not uncommon. Across the U.S., tourons have been caught on camera approaching wildlife, including bears, elk, and moose.

When tourists disregard park safety rules, they endanger themselves and wildlife. Some animals that injure humans are euthanized.

As a result, it's vital to respect wildlife and abide by park rules. Viewing animals from afar in their natural habitats is a rewarding experience that can promote positive human-wildlife interactions.

Instagram users continued to discuss the danger of the situation.

"I can't believe the children are that close," replied one user. "What's wrong with the parents?"

