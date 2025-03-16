Tourist learns harsh lesson after reckless move near massive creature: 'Should be fined and banned from all parks'

"How many times does someone need to be told to keep away from the wild animals?"

Some wisely admire animals from a distance. However, others get dangerously close, like in this viral video posted by touronsofyellowstone (@TouronsOfYellowStone), which shows a tourist getting too close for comfort as they approach a full-grown moose lying on a grassy hill.

The person seems unafraid, even waving to the moose in a friendly manner as they proceed to take photos on their phone. It's not until the moose stands, showing its full height of somewhere up to six feet at the shoulder, that things start to get real.

Still calm and unaware of the possible danger, the person takes another step closer, hoping to get that perfect shot with their phone camera. It's at this point the moose decides it has had enough.

The moose takes a charging step toward the person to ward off their intrusion. The person squeals and falls to the ground as the moose towers over them, almost scoldingly. Finally, the moose seems to decide that the person is not worth its time, turns, and meanders away.

We are reminded of our place in nature in moments like these. While the person may have left the park unscathed, minus their pride and humility, they could have left with much less than that.

A full-grown bull moose can weigh 1,000 pounds or more, and they are often aggressive during mating season. Signs of aggression in moose include head lowering, snout licking, raised neck hair, and pinned-back ears. Several of these warning signs were evident in the video, yet the person remained oblivious.

These types of human interactions aren't isolated to moose alone. Many people interact with wild animals in natural environments, hoping to get that perfect selfie. According to Earth.com, multiple studies reported by the Orlando Sentinel found that there were 43 selfie-related deaths per year between 2011 and 2017.

The best way to respect wildlife is to observe it from a distance. This practice prevents people from getting injured or worse and preserves animals in their natural environment. Some extreme interactions could lead to the euthanization of the animal for simply doing what animals do.

This person's actions in the video angered many commenters, including one who stated, "Should be fined and banned from all parks!"

This user questioned, "How many times does someone need to be told to keep away from the wild animals."

Another commenter pleaded, "Leave that animal in peace."

This incident wasn't just a foolish stunt. Consequences can be severe when people ignore the boundaries set by nature — not just for them but for the animals they disturb.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.