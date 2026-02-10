Onlooker captures video of tourists' reckless behavior near massive wild animal: 'Why?'

A video shared by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) showed visitors pushing their luck around large wildlife.

The clip revealed an elk sipping water from a downspout of a general store. The animal was surrounded by three people within arm's reach, and one of them approached, at which point it fled. There was a dog nearby, making the encounter even more dangerous.

This was a tense experience, as elk and other wild animals can attack at a moment's notice, especially if their young are nearby. This is one of the reasons the National Park Service recommends visitors stay 75 feet away from large animals and 150 feet from others such as black bears.

As human habitats encroach on natural ones, wildlife is more prone to seek feeding opportunities that people provide. Worsening drought conditions can also limit food in the wild, pushing animals to turn to sources provided by humans.

This can be as seemingly innocuous as the water seen in this video, but it can be harmful, too. For example, plastic waste is a regular threat to wild animals and often ends up clogging their digestive tracts.

Worse still are the behavioral changes of animals after exposure to human activity. Instead of being afraid of people, they may become more comfortable, which can lead to increased aggression. These cases sometimes warrant euthanasia from wildlife management personnel.

It's possible to avoid these negative outcomes by giving animals the space they deserve and taking action to protect wild habitats. This ensures animals of all sizes can get food and water without having to rub shoulders with humans and risk dangerous encounters.

Commenters were floored by the gobsmacking behavior of the tourists.

"The dog was better behaved," one community member said.

"Seriously people! Why?" another replied.

