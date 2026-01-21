Experts issue worrying statement about major US region's winter: 'It's pretty ugly'

Forecasts show little chance for meaningful change in the near future.

Wintertime is usually when much of the western U.S. rebuilds its water supply. But this year, scientists said that recovery isn't happening as expected. Across the West, unusually warm temperatures have left mountains with historically low snowpack.

What's happening?

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the first half of winter has been the warmest on record across a massive portion of the western United States. Between Dec. 1 and Jan. 14, temperatures were as much as 15 degrees above normal in major mountain ranges, including the Rockies, Cascades, and Sierra Nevada.

As a result, the region is experiencing a snow drought — when precipitation falls as rain instead of snow or doesn't fall at all, reducing how much snow forms in the mountains. Satellite measurements show snow cover across the West was lower than at any point on record for mid-January.

Colorado and Oregon experienced their lowest mid-January snowpack since record-keeping began in the 1980s. "It's pretty ugly in Colorado right now," state climatologist Russ Schumacher told the Chronicle, noting that forecasts show little chance for meaningful snowfall in the near future.

Why is snow drought concerning?

Snowpack is more than fresh powder for skiing — it's also the West's largest natural reservoir. When it slowly melts in spring and summer, it supplies drinking water, irrigation for agriculture, and hydropower to tens of millions of people.

Low snow years threaten that. The most severe deficits are forming near the headwaters of the Colorado River — a lifeline for about 40 million people across seven states. Water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead were at their lowest in three decades toward the end of 2025, raising concerns about water security.

It's not great for livelihoods, either. Vail Resorts has seen a 20% drop in skier visits compared with last year, showing how the lack of snow is hurting economies across several states.

A poor snow season can also worsen summer wildfire conditions, endangering communities and public health. Scientists said the snow season isn't over yet and that some natural weather variation is expected. However, increasing global temperatures due to human-driven climate shifts are making warm, low-snow seasons more frequent and more intense.

What's being done about it?

Experts are monitoring snowpack and reservoir levels while preparing contingency plans for a potentially dry summer. In some regions, officials are investing in improved forecasting tools and water-efficiency programs to stretch limited supplies.

In the longer term, experts emphasize the need to strengthen water infrastructure and diversify clean energy sources to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. People at home can help by staying informed about local water restrictions, supporting community conservation programs, and learning more about critical climate issues — such as how rising global temperatures affect weather patterns.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.