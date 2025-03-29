Owner fined after off-leash dog violently attacks deer in video: 'The current status of the deer is unknown'

A Canadian woman is facing fines after her dog attacked a mule deer outside the Moxy Hotel in Banff, Alberta, per Western Wheel. The incident was caught on camera and shared online, tipping off authorities and inspiring outrage because the dog was not leashed.

The video, which gained attention after being shared on Reddit, shows the dog with its jaws locked onto the deer's antler as the deer attempts to run away. The owner chases the animals around, unsuccessfully attempting to pull the dog away. At one point, a bystander even gets caught in the mix.

There is no resolution in the clip. It ends with the dog owner throwing herself in the middle of the chaos as the unsettling tug-of-war continues. It can be assumed that the dog eventually let go, but when that occurred and the damage done to the deer are unclear.

"The current status of the deer involved is unknown," a statement from Parks Canada said.

Multiple laws in Banff are designed to protect wildlife from being harassed or attacked by pets. One of them mandates that owners keep their dogs on leashes and under control at all times.

"Dogs cause stress for wildlife. Off-leash dogs can trigger aggressive behaviour in animals such as bears, coyotes and elk," Banff's website explained. "A dog running loose may inadvertently attract a pursuing animal to the dog owner or other humans, which could lead to a dangerous encounter."

This dog owner ignored those laws and wound up proving the town's point. For her efforts, she received a $300 fine. She is also required to purchase a vicious animal license for another $500.

It's easy to judge the dog owner, but doing so without full context may be unfair. However, the large number of documented instances of negligent pet owners can make it difficult to offer the benefit of the doubt. Protect your pet, local wildlife, and your wallet by using a leash every single time.

