Video of tourist's disrespectful behavior at national park sparks debate online: 'Please tell me you called the authorities'

Some people must think the world is their personal sandbox. At least, it seems like that's what a tourist hurling rocks off an awe-inspiring rock formation at Valley of the Gods in Utah thought.

The clip of the tourist went viral after being shared by the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account.

The footage featured an account from the person who submitted it: "As I was driving by, I saw this guy climbing the rock formation and throw[ing] rocks in the direction of his group."

The short-but-not-so-sweet video reveals a visitor on the huge mountain picking up a large rock from the surface. They then heave it down like they're throwing a giant frisbee. The rock kicks dust down the hillside harmlessly away from the others. You can see the tourist triumphantly celebrating their stunt as the group looks on.

The actions are problematic for a number of reasons. Tossing big rocks can pose a threat to other visitors, which is why tourists can face massive fines for indiscriminate rock-throwing.

These actions disrupt the fragile ecosystems within these parks as well. Rocks provide vital habitats for numerous species, and moving them can lead to erosion and environmental degradation. Plants, insects, and animals rely on rocks like the one that was thrown to survive.

Rock also play a part in maintaining soil levels, and upsetting this delicate balance can allow the wind and rain to accelerate erosion. That's why it's important to follow the Leave No Trace principle when going out into nature.

That applies to acts beyond just stacking rocks or hurling them. Avoiding more destructive actions like littering and rock carving are crucial things to do.

To protect these natural treasures, it's essential to hold individuals accountable and enforce guidelines effectively. Instagram users expressed their frustration with the incident, and many hoped for consequences for the tourist.

"Please tell me you called the authorities," one wrote.

"He probably plays music through speakers on trails," a user joked.

"Karma has no deadline," another viewer suggested.

