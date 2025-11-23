Volunteer sparks outrage with video of upsetting scene in US national park: 'So infuriating'

A TikTok user shared infuriating footage of antisocial behavior at a beloved national park.

The video, posted by Mountains Calling Me (@mountainscalling.me), showed what Yosemite National Park staff members have to deal with when visitors fail to consider others. In the clip, trash was strewn around the park, even within arm's reach of the bins. Among the most disgusting pieces of debris was a dirty diaper mere inches away from the trash cans. The video showed the uploader filling up multiple bags of litter amid the stunning scenery.

The unfortunate behavior on display isn't uncommon among the millions who visit the nation's national parks every year. Of course, the issues are hardly unique to the United States; there are selfish tourists in every nation. Other examples include tourists disregarding clearly visible warning signs and putting themselves and others in danger. Similarly, some visitors get way too close to the wildlife, and others waste park resources with senseless vandalism.

Such behavior is particularly aggravating when natural spaces such as national parks offer so many benefits to visitors and park wildlife alike. Studies have shown that even just a few minutes of connecting with nature significantly boosts mental and physical health. Parks are an ideal option for an eco-friendly vacation, provided visitors take their civic responsibilities seriously. A good maxim to go by is the park's recommendation to "leave no trace." To truly love nature, leave it as you found it.

The comments shared the uploader's disgust with the laziness and lack of consideration shown by the litterers.

"I hate seeing some visitors treat that park like they do their backyard," one viewer fumed. "They don't appreciate it, and take things for granted."

"Shame on whoever did this mess," another said. "They shouldn't be allowed in if they can't clean up after themselves."

Other comments expressed gratitude for the work.

"So infuriating!" one person wrote. "Thank you for making things better."

"People are really selfish sometimes!" a similar commenter noted. "Should have had to clean up after others, but thank you for keeping our beautiful parks beautiful."

