Onlooker captures video of reckless tourists' actions at US beach: 'They never listen'

An exasperated TikToker uploaded a scene from a Hawaiian beach of visitors ignoring warning announcements and signs.

The short clip uploaded by Safer Beaches Down Da Road (@sandybeachsurfreport) shows a handful of visitors at the beach with the overlay "More tourons." As they enter the water, a speaker can just about be heard warning them to move to safer beaches down the road. Further, as the camera zooms out, we can also make out a warning sign that the beach is a nesting site for sea turtles, specifically telling visitors not to enter.

Touron is simply a portmanteau of tourist and moron and is quite common parlance in some sectors of the internet. It encapsulates the frustratingly common tendency of tourists to act foolishly in popular destinations.

This can include getting way too close to the wildlife at national parks, which endangers animals and people alike. Some selfish visitors treat natural spaces with no regard for others by leaving trash behind or vandalizing them. It can also take the form of blithely walking past warning signs and placing themselves and others in jeopardy.

It's not a uniquely American phenomenon either; poor tourist behavior knows no specific nationality. Touron is an equal opportunity moniker.

Videos like this have an important underlying message of respecting nature and calling out antisocial behavior. Hawaiʻi is a breeding ground for five species of sea turtle, including the endangered green sea turtle (honu). Protected nesting sites are a crucial part of their fragile recovery. That's why it's strongly recommended to appreciate turtles from a safe distance. Of course, that applies to the wildlife of any destination.

Enjoying nature is an ideal way to rejuvenate mental and physical health, but doing so comes with responsibilities. A simple yet important maxim to practice and share with others is to leave no trace of your visit.

The comments shared the uploader's disdain for the behavior.

One viewer found the uploader's term of endearment for the misbehaving tourists appropriate: "Tourons is my word of 2025. I dig it!"

Another seethed, "They never listen."

