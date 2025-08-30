Tourists ignite backlash after posting video breaking national park rules: 'I hope they got a ticket and banned for life'

"If only there was something in the name 'hot spring' that indicated their temperature."

We've all done things that we knew weren't a smart idea at the time. But we haven't all done that while bragging about the irresponsible, potentially dangerous act on camera,

That didn't stop one woman whose exploits were enough to earn her a spot on the popular Instagram account Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone). The account — which features a hybrid of tourists and morons called "tourons" — recently featured a clip of a pink-haired woman who decided to get up close and personal with one of Yellowstone National Park's boiling, geothermal features.

"I am coming to you live from Yellowstone, and we found a little geyser right here, and we're about to touch this [thing]," the woman says. "I do not suggest you do this. It is harmful. If you come to Yellowstone, it's probably not a good idea."

Sure enough, her words proved to be true.

Upon touching the water, the woman let out a string of expletives before saying what every viewer already knew: That the water was incredibly hot.

"If only there was something in the name 'hot spring' that indicated their temperature," one commenter wrote.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

But how hot, exactly? According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the hot springs are nearly 200 degrees Fahrenheit, or the temperature at which water boils at Yellowstone's mean altitude. Steam vents can be even hotter, reaching up to 275 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meanwhile, exposure to water at just 140 degrees Fahrenheit for a few seconds can cause serious burns, according to a National Institutes of Health study.

But that danger doesn't stop people like this "touron" from getting too close to some of Yellowstone's famous features. The same Instagram account has featured other people who also flew too close to the sun into hot springs, including some who suffered serious burns.

With this clip, commenters didn't seem too concerned about the woman's health, noting that she possibly deserved some natural consequences for her actions. And if natural consequences weren't an option, many hoped she and the rest of her party faced repercussions from park rangers.

"I hope they got a ticket and banned for life," one commenter wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.